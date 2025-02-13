County Manager Harold Cooper placed on administrative leave following DUI arrest

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Manager Harold Cooper has been placed on administrative leave following a 4-1 vote by the Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC). The move comes following Cooper’s arrest by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) during the early hours of Feb. 8. . He now faces charges including DUI and improper lane usage.
