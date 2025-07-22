County to conduct third-party review of Fire Services District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards spoke about this topic at length during last Tuesday’s meeting. - photo by Evan Newton NEWTON COUNTY — A search for a third party to conduct a review of Newton County Fire Services will soon begin. Latest ‘No2Rivian’ legal battles continue Commissioners deny annexation request for Jones Petroleum site BOC passes permit for new cell tower near Alcovy High School Youth Action Team members step into national leadership roles