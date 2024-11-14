Commissioners table rezoning for new gas station; honor local youth

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Commissioners met on Nov. 5 to discuss zoning and celebrate local youth.

Though a series of topics were deliberated over, significant time was dedicated to debate over rezoning for a new gas station, and what effects its construction could have.

Applicant Nabeel Memon sought to rezone five acres off Highway 212 from General Commercial and Agricultural Residential to Highway Commercial. If rezoned, a convenience store with multiple storefronts and adjacent gas pumps would be constructed. Memon would occupy the main storefront suite, leaving a few empty for other vendors to move in.

However, some of the commissioners, including district 1 commissioner Stan Edwards, felt that the entry/exit point of the shops would be too close to a roundabout on the highway, crowding what many feel to be an already too busy intersection.

“That roundabout is not very good or safe, in my opinion,” Edwards said. “So we’re going to throw another establishment into this intersection when you take your life into your hands anyway?”

Frequent citizen commenter Dave Norton also felt this would not be of use for the county.

“I don't know if any of the residents in the area have any input on this at all,” Norton said. “Is it needed? Is it wanted? Is it going to benefit the citizens of Newton County? We need to keep that in mind.”

However, the roads along the site are controlled by the state department of transportation, meaning only they determine access points in and out.

For now, the commissioners agreed to table the matter for 60 days, giving them time to better understand a plan for access points emptying onto the highway and roundabout.

The remainder of the zoning portion addressed other zoning matters with little hiccup, including granting of a conditional use permit (CUP) to “A Huevo Que Si!” This will allow the owners to begin serving wine, beer and mixed drinks to guests.

Additionally, Crossroads Baptist Church is one step closer to expanding, as Pastor Brandon Stanley’s request to construct a 10,000-square-foot Family Life Center building was approved by the board.

Despite zoning uncertainty, the earlier portion of the meeting evening was lively as children ranging from local 4-H participants to recreation football teams filled the room. Commissioners recognized the local youth for their various achievements in the community.

Charlene Scott, a 4-H agent, shared how the local 4-H program grew this year. Scott reported that the group logged over 900 hours of community service and raised over $11,700. They reached over 128,000 educational contacts, and 17 Newton County employees are now certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

The team recently competed in the Cotton Bowl and Consumer Judging Competition, where two kids in the 4th to 6th grade age category performed exceptionally, taking home two first-place awards.

Scott also announced that in 2025, the Georgia Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is coming to Covington to learn about Newton County’s 4-H program.

“We’re excited to have 4-H Youth Development professionals from across the state of Georgia coming here to see beautiful Covington and learn about our program and the things that are going on here,” Scott said.

The commissioners presented the group with a proclamation, honoring their work and dedication to local youth.

County manager Harold Cooper also invited two recreation football teams to the meeting, applauding them as victors in the Newton County Parks and Recreation Department’s Oct. 27 “Super Bowl Sunday” season championship games. The 8U and 12U Raiders, coached by Demonte Queen and Dwayne Taylor, respectively, were honored.

Cooper additionally provided an update on local happenings. He reported that Newton County had 81,372 people registered to vote and that over half chose to take advantage of early voting and cast a ballot ahead of Election Day.

“I want to extend appreciation to the residents of Newton County,” Cooper said. “At the conclusion of the early voting cycle, over 43,000 exercised their right to the early process.”

Cooper praised the county’s activity in supporting breast cancer awareness in October and addressed upcoming Veterans Day, taking a moment to thank veterans for their service.

District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson reminded the room of the BioLab fire and subsequent chlorine haze from a month prior. Henderson raised the question of how the chemicals might have been detrimental to the health of Newton County residents and requested the county manager investigate the effects.

“We had to close down our county offices for two days, schools had to close for about a week or so,” Henderson said. “I think that we need to at some point, Mr. Chairman and to our County Manager, have some kind of report as far as how much damage or what was the cost to our county.”

The Board of Commissioners will meet next onTuesday Dec. 3.



