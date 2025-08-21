By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Commission authorizes next steps for Westside Youth Facility
NEWTON COUNTY – A plan is now in place to move forward with the long-awaited Westside Youth Facility. The Newton County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 4-1 to formally approve the proposed scope of the Westside Youth facility, as well as engage the services of the often-used Ascension Program Management to help oversee the execution of the project. Interim County Manager James Brown began the discussion by declaring that a $4 million grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the project was still on the table, confirming a previous report from The Covington News.