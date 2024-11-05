Alana Sanders recognized for academic achievement in Lifelong Learning Academy

Newton County Commissioner Alana Sanders, District 3, received a Lifelong Learning Academy certificate from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) in Athens recently.

Sanders was among the county officials who were presented with their achievement certificates during the 2024 ACCG Legislative Leadership Conference at The Classic Center in Athens-Clarke County.

Sanders was honored for successfully completing the Citizen Engagement Economic specialty track requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. It is the third government certification Sanders has earned through ACC and the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

“I am honored to receive this certification in Citizen Engagement from the the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy,” Sanders said. “This achievement reflects my commitment to enhancing my skills to better serve the citizens of Newton County. Lifelong learning is essential to understanding the evolving needs of our communities, and I am grateful for the opportunity to grow in my role as Commissioner. Earning my third certification with ACCG and the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government is truly rewarding.”

ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses from which they may choose, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.

The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.

“The Lifelong Learning Academy is critical to educating county officials about the challenges they may encounter in public service,” said Dave Wills, ACCG Executive Director. “County leaders who prioritize furthering their education are better equipped to address those challenges and are assets to their communities. I commend Sanders for her unwavering dedication to understanding her community.”