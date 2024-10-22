2024 Election Questionnaire

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2024 election. Answers are printed as they were received. The Covington News received responses from seven out of the eight local candidates before the print deadline.





Sheriff Candidate: Ezell Brown

Sheriff Ezell Brown







Name: Ezell Brown

Position sought: Re-election for Sheriff of Newton County

Educational/professional background: I began my law enforcement career in 1973 as a patrolman with the Covington Police Department. In 1977, I joined the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, where I held various positions and demonstrated my leadership abilities through progressive supervisory roles, rising from deputy to sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, ultimately becoming sheriff. I also served on the SWAT Team for approximately 22 years. I graduated from Albany Technical College and Columbus State University Professional Management.

I currently serve as the Active Past President of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association (GSA) and have contributed to the Georgia Probation Subcommittee for the Council of Criminal Justice Reform. My commitment to community service is further reflected in my roles as a member of the Board of Directors for the Newton County Salvation Army and as an Executive Board Member for Georgia Piedmont Technical College. Additionally, I hold the position of Treasurer for the Georgia Military College’s Georgia Public Safety Leadership Institute (GPSLI) Advisory Council and am a board member of the GSA. Previously, I had the honor of serving as the GSA Chaplain for approximately eight years.

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed me to the Sexual Offender Risk Review Board. Currently board member of the GSA.

Throughout my tenure in law enforcement, I have received numerous achievement awards, accolades, and distinctions in recognition of my service and community involvement, including the Congressional Award presented by Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia. My law enforcement legacy, spanning more than 50 years, was honored with a commendation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp during the 12th Annual Newton County Sheriff's Office Awards Ceremony at the Newton College and Career Academy on April 12, 2024.

Over the past 12 years, I have led significant advancements for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, including the creation of an Office of Professional Standards (OPS) and an Internal Affairs (IA) Division. Under my leadership, the Newton County Detention Center has achieved both state and national accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and the American Correctional Association (ACA). The agency has also received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and has been reaccredited.The NCSO was recently accredited through the GSA Office of Sheriff Accreditation Program (OSAP), making it the second sheriff's office in the State of Georgia out of 159 sheriffs’ offices to achieve this recognition. Notably, the agency is the first full-service sheriff’s office in the state to receive OSAP accreditation for its detention center.

Under my leadership, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office achieved the elite status of becoming a Triple Crown Agency. There are 159 sheriff’s offices in Georgia and more than 3,000 in the United States. Newton County was one of the first four in Georgia, and one of only 43 in the United States, to acquire this esteemed level of certification.

Political party affiliation: Democratic Party

How long have you lived in Newton County? I have lived and worked in Newton County for over 50 years. I've dedicated my career to serving this community in various law enforcement roles, ultimately being elected as the first African American Sheriff of Newton County on November 4, 2008.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office? When re-elected, my goal is to continue building on the progress we've made in enhancing public safety and community trust. I aim to strengthen the programs and initiatives already in place, such as expanding our use of cutting-edge technology like the real-time Crime Center and further developing specialized units to combat and deter crime.

We will continue to prioritize partnerships with local organizations, schools, and community leaders to foster a deeper connection between law enforcement and the residents we serve. Ultimately, my vision is to ensure Newton County remains a safe and thriving community by continuing to maintain transparency, accountability, and a commitment to proactive law enforcement strategies.

What policies will you institute as sheriff to help keep the citizens of Newton County safe? As Sheriff, I will continue to prioritize the safety of Newton County through key policies and initiatives that focus on community policing, mental health crisis response, school partnerships, transparency, and emergency preparedness.

1. Community Policing: Our Community Outreach Unit actively works to bridge the gap between law enforcement and citizens by fostering positive relationships. Deputies regularly engage with the community through programs like C.H.A.M.P.S. (which 40,000+ students have graduated from), neighborhood watch meetings, and crime prevention initiatives. These efforts help citizens feel empowered to contribute to the safety of our community by reporting suspicious activity through anonymous tip lines.

2. Jail Initiatives: Our commitment to reducing recidivism is evident in our success in cutting the rate by 50%. We offer structured programs such as the Pathway to Employment, Pathway to Educational Training, and Pathway to College for inmates, equipping them with essential skills for reintegration. Additionally, we provide comprehensive mental health resources as part of our healthcare services, ensuring that residents receive the support they need for their well-being and rehabilitation. We remain hopeful that these initiatives will continue to drive further reductions in the recidivism rate.

3. Mental Health Crisis Response: I recognize the importance of addressing mental health crises with care and professionalism. Our deputies receive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) to handle such situations effectively, aiming to divert individuals from incarceration toward appropriate treatment. Additionally, deputies are equipped with resources like the Georgia Community Resources Pocket Guide and Naloxone (Narcan) to respond to opioid overdoses and mental health emergencies. I also introduced the Co-Responder program at the NCSO, where a mental health professional will accompany deputies on these calls.

4. School Partnerships: Deputies assigned to our middle and high schools have built strong relationships with students and staff, promoting a safe learning environment. Our deputies are present in schools daily, teaching conflict resolution, providing mentorship, and responding to incidents as needed. We also train rigorously for potential threats, including active shooter scenarios, ensuring the safety of students and staff.

5. Transparency and Accountability: Maintaining transparency is crucial. Our Public Information Officer (PIO) provides timely and accurate updates to the media and public on major incidents. We also offer multiple platforms, including social media and our mobile app, to keep citizens informed. Our Office of Professional Standards handles internal investigations and public inquiries, ensuring accountability and openness.

6. Emergency Preparedness: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has a comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan to address critical incidents. We regularly update and train on this plan, ensuring preparedness for any crisis. In 2024, we successfully hosted a multi-jurisdictional tabletop exercise, bringing together local, state, and federal agencies to enhance coordination in the event of an emergency.

These policies are designed to keep Newton County safe through proactive engagement, mental health support, strong school partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to transparency and preparedness.

What policies will you institute as sheriff to help keep the inmates serving time at the Newton County Jail safe? At no point have our inmate residents at the Newton County Detention Center been anything less than safe and well-cared for. We are committed to their well-being and continue to implement policies that ensure a secure environment. This includes strict adherence to state and national standards, as well as upholding the rigorous standards set by our accrediting organizations, such as the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and the American Correctional Association (ACA). The NCSO is the first full-service sheriff’s office in the state to receive GSA OSAP accreditation for its detention center.

We conduct regular health and safety inspections and maintain a dedicated staff trained in best practices for inmate care. In addition, we provide comprehensive mental health services, medical care, and 21+ rehabilitation programs to ensure that those in our custody are treated with dignity and respect, while maintaining the highest levels of safety.

Crime has been a topic of conversation throughout social media over the last few months. How will your leadership help address the need to decrease in crime throughout the county? Social media is not the most reliable platform for receiving accurate crime information, and it's important to clarify that crime has not increased in Newton County. In fact, the crime rate for violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault (excluding simple assault), was approximately 1.78% per 1,000 people in 2023. By comparison, the national violent crime rate for 2023 was approximately 8.7% per 1,000 people, meaning we are below the national rate. These numbers speak to the effectiveness of our current strategies in maintaining a low crime rate.

My leadership will remain focused on proactive strategies to ensure we maintain our low crime rate. We will continue to leverage new and emerging technologies to combat and deter criminal activity, with crime prevention always at the forefront of our mission. Throughout my tenure, I have established several specialized units—including the Crime Suppression Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Domestic Violence Unit, and Community Outreach Unit—to address criminal activity and identify repeat offenders. Additionally, we have assigned a community liaison to strengthen our connection with the community, fostering collaboration and enhancing our crime prevention efforts.

Our deputies go beyond responding to calls for service; they actively patrol the county with a commitment to preventing crime before it occurs. For over a decade, the Sheriff’s Office has employed a crime analyst, but we are now excited to elevate our efforts with the launch of a full-time, real-time Crime Center. This state-of-the-art facility enables us to respond swiftly and effectively to incidents as they unfold, significantly enhancing our capacity to protect the community and deter crime in real time. With the support of local chiefs who have partnered with us in this initiative, we are confident that the Crime Center will make our county much safer.

As we maintain these efforts, we expect to see lower crime statistics in 2024.

What is your overall vision for Newton County? My overall vision for Newton County is to continue to create a safe, inclusive, and thriving community where residents feel empowered, supported, and connected. We want Newton County to continue to be a place where citizens take pride in calling it their home. We will continue to focus on the following key areas to achieve this vision:

1. Community Engagement: We will strengthen relationships between law enforcement and citizens through active community policing initiatives. Our outreach programs will encourage residents to participate in neighborhood watch efforts and community engagement activities, fostering a collaborative environment where everyone plays a role in ensuring safety and security.

2. Safety and Security: The safety of our citizens remains our top priority. We will continue implementing effective crime prevention strategies, enhancing our mental health crisis response, and ensuring that our schools are secure and nurturing environments for students. By prioritizing public safety and investing in training and resources, we will continue to build a community where everyone feels safe.

3. Access to Resources: We will continue to maintain our commitment to providing comprehensive support services, including mental health resources, addiction recovery programs, and educational opportunities. Collaborating with local organizations and agencies will ensure that every resident has access to the help they need, fostering resilience and well-being in our community.

4. Transparency: We will continue to operate with transparency and accountability as always, actively communicating with citizens and addressing their concerns in an accurate and timely manner. By utilizing modern communication tools and encouraging public participation, we will continue to build trust and foster a sense of shared responsibility. With the support of local media, we will continue to consistently deliver timely and accurate information to our citizens.

5. Emergency Preparedness and Resilience: We will continue to ensure that Newton County is well-prepared for emergencies, maintaining robust plans for various critical incidents. Our commitment to regular training and collaboration with local agencies will allow us to respond effectively to any crisis, keeping our community safe and informed.

6. Youth Development: We will continue engaging with our youth through programs that mentor and support young people, teaching them valuable life skills, conflict resolution, and the importance of civic engagement. By investing in our youth, we are investing in the future of Newton County. Our active participation in community activities allows us to connect with youth on a daily basis. Furthermore, over 40,000 students have graduated from our C.H.A.M.P.S. program, which is implemented throughout the Newton County School System.





Sheriff Candidate: Justin Hipps

Justin Hipps - photo by Special to The News



Name: Justin Hipps

Position sought: Sheriff of Newton County, GA

Educational/professional background: Bachelors of Science Criminal Justice Administration.

Just shy of 19 years in law enforcement

Career Start: Began as a patrol deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in 2006.

Progression at Newton Sheriff’s Office:

Became a Field Training Officer.

Promoted to Corporal on Patrol.

Oversaw patrol operations and commanded the Crime Suppression Unit.

Served as a SWAT Operator.

Experience with Lawrenceville Police Department:

I spent nearly ten years at the Lawrenceville Police Department. I worked on patrol, then as a Detective, investigating various crimes including thefts, robberies, shootings, and homicides.

Worked undercover with the Gwinnett Metro Task Force on drug and prostitution cases.

Promoted to Sergeant, managing patrol operations, budgeting, fleet operations, and serving as Field Training Coordinator.

Training and Skills:

Received extensive training in criminal investigations, including advanced techniques for homicides, robberies, sexual assaults, and shooting incident reconstructions.

Completed training in supervision and management techniques.

Current Role: Work as an Investigator for the District Attorney in Newton County, managing investigations, assisting in prosecutions, and conducting training for local law enforcement.

Political party affiliation: Republican

How long have you lived in Newton County? Approximately 38 years

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office?

If elected sheriff, my primary goal is to create a safer and more connected community through transparent leadership and collaborative policing. I plan to enhance community engagement by building strong partnerships with residents, local organizations, and schools, which will help ensure that everyone feels heard and valued.

Additionally, I will focus on modernizing our policing strategies by implementing advanced training for our officers, emphasizing de-escalation techniques and cultural awareness and understanding.

I am committed to addressing the root causes of crime through proactive initiatives, such as community outreach programs and crime prevention strategies. Together, we can create an environment where everyone feels safe and supported. My vision is to have a sheriff's office that not only protects but also uplifts our community, ensuring a brighter and safer future for us all.

What policies will you institute as sheriff to help keep the citizens of Newton County safe?

As Sheriff, my commitment to keeping the citizens of Newton County safe is the number one priority. I will create a comprehensive approach that prioritizes community engagement, crime prevention, and effective resource management. Below are some key policies I plan to implement:

Community Policing Initiatives: Create programs that promote regular interaction between law enforcement and the community. This will help build trust, foster open communication, and create a collaborative environment for addressing safety concerns.

Enhanced Training for Officers: Implement ongoing training in areas such as de-escalation, cultural awareness, and mental health crisis intervention. This will ensure our officers are equipped to handle a variety of situations with professionalism and empathy.

Crime Prevention Programs: Develop initiatives focused on proactive crime prevention, including neighborhood watch programs, and youth engagement activities. By empowering citizens and promoting awareness, we can work together to reduce crime rates.

Data-Driven Policing: Utilize data analytics to identify crime trends and allocate resources effectively. This approach will enable us to target high-risk areas and develop tailored strategies to address specific issues.

Collaboration with Local Agencies: Strengthen partnerships with local organizations, schools, and mental health services to address underlying issues contributing to crime, such as substance abuse and homelessness.

Transparency and Accountability: Foster an environment of transparency by regularly sharing information with the public regarding crime statistics, departmental initiatives, and community feedback.

Emergency Preparedness Programs: Enhance community preparedness by offering training and resources for residents on emergency response, disaster preparedness, and active shooter situations.

By implementing these policies, I plan to create a safer, more resilient Newton County where all citizens feel secure and supported. Together, we can build a community that prioritizes safety and well-being for everyone.

What policies will you institute as sheriff to help keep the inmates serving time at the Newton County Jail safe?

As sheriff, my job is to ensure the safety of inmates at the Newton County Detention Center. I believe that a safe and humane environment not only benefits the inmates but also contributes to the overall safety of our community. Below are the key policies I plan to implement:

Enhanced Staff Training: My plan will be to prioritize comprehensive training for all jail staff in conflict resolution, crisis intervention, mental health awareness, and gang identification. This will help staff manage inmate interactions effectively and reduce the likelihood of incidents.

Mental Health and Substance Abuse Programs: I will continue to have dedicated mental health services and substance abuse treatment programs within the jail. This approach can reduce violence and improve overall inmate well-being.

Safety Protocols and Monitoring: I plan to establish strict safety protocols that include regular monitoring and surveillance of inmate interactions with the use of updated technology. This will help identify potential conflicts early and allow for timely intervention.

Inmate Classification System: I will make sure there is a robust inmate classification system to ensure that individuals are housed according to their risk levels and needs. This system will minimize the potential for violence and promote a safer environment.

Rehabilitation and Education Programs: Offering vocational training, educational programs, and recreational activities will not only help inmates develop skills but also reduce idle time, which can lead to conflicts. These programs will promote a more positive environment which will help to successfully reintegrate inmates back into society.

Open Communication Channels: Creating clear channels for inmates to voice their concerns and grievances. This will help to create an environment of trust and transparency.

Collaboration with Mental Health Professionals: Partnering with mental health professionals will help provide ongoing assessments and support for inmates. This will ensure that those in need will receive the appropriate care, and in return, minimize mental health incidents within the detention facility.

By implementing these policies, we will be able to create a safe and supportive environment for all inmates at the Newton County Detention Center. By recognizing that treatment can influence an inmates’ future, we can establish a safer community.

Crime has been a topic of conversation throughout social media over the last few months. How will your leadership help address the need to decrease crime throughout the county?

Addressing crime effectively requires a multifaceted approach, and my leadership will focus on collaboration, transparency, and community engagement. I plan to tackle this critical issue with community engagement. I will prioritize open communication with residents, actively seeking their input on crime concerns. I plan to have regular town hall meetings and community forums, and this will help to create a platform for dialogue, which will build trust and gather valuable insights.

Next, I will focus on data-driven strategies. My team will utilize data analytics that will enable us to identify crime trends and hotspots throughout the county. By understanding where and why crimes occur, we can allocate resources more effectively and implement targeted interventions to prevent future incidents.

As Sheriff, I will create strong partnerships with local organizations, including schools, churches, and businesses. By collaborating with these community stakeholders, we can share insights and develop effective strategies to prevent crime. Together, we can tackle the underlying issues that contribute to criminal activity and pool our resources to create meaningful solutions.

We as leaders need to invest in youth outreach and mentoring programs to help steer young people away from criminal activities. I want to continue the C.H.A.M.P.S. program, but also add additional mentoring programs for middle and high school students. By providing positive role models and constructive activities, we can create a sense of belonging and purpose.

I have been a strong advocate for enhanced training for all employees. I will ensure that our officers receive ongoing training in modern policing techniques, including community policing, conflict resolution, and cultural competency. This will empower them to engage positively with the community and de-escalate potential conflicts.

To effectively prevent crime, law enforcement must engage in proactive patrols. By implementing these techniques, we can enhance police visibility in our neighborhoods, thereby deterring potential criminal activity. For too long, our county has relied on reactive law enforcement which has resulted in a significant rise in crime. It is imperative that we shift our approach to prioritize proactive measures that will improve safety and community trust.

Finally, I will leverage social media and advanced crime data applications to keep our community informed about crime. I want to ensure that residents can receive automated alerts and easily access crime data with just a click of a button. This initiative will not only enhance community awareness but also empower a sense of collective responsibility in maintaining safety.

What is your overall vision for Newton County?

My vision for Newton County is to cultivate a safe, vibrant, and inclusive community where every resident has the opportunity to thrive. I envision a county where law enforcement and residents work hand in hand to create a safe environment. By implementing strong community partnerships and encouraging open dialogue, we can build trust and ensure that everyone feels secure in their home and business.

I envision a community where our youth receive the mentorship and opportunities they need to thrive. Currently, we are facing significant challenges with youth-related crimes, and it is essential that we take decisive action to address this issue. I firmly believe that investing in our youth through educational programs and mentorship initiatives is crucial. By providing the necessary resources and support, we can empower our youth to develop the skills they need to succeed and become responsible, engaged citizens.

I foresee a county where residents are proud of our law enforcement, viewing them as trusted partners rather than sources of fear. I want to see a community that actively supports law enforcement efforts and is committed to working collaboratively, not in opposition. Together, we can build a stronger, safer environment where open communication and mutual respect thrive, creating a foundation for lasting community trust and cooperation.

By working together towards this vision, we can transform Newton County into a model of safety, and endless opportunity. I am committed to leading with integrity and passion, ensuring that our county remains a place where everyone can thrive.





District 1 Commissioner Candidate: Stan Edwards

- photo by Special Photo

Name: Stan Edwards

Position sought: Re-election as district 1 commissioner

Educational/professional background: 34-year management employee of AT&T with undergrad in management and an MBA

Political party affiliation: Republican

How long have you lived in Newton County? All my life - 60 years

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office? Continue to serve as an ethically and common sense-driven representative of my county.

What issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office? I will continue to advocate for the current citizens of Newton County as opposed to a focus on those not yet residing here.

What’s one thing your district is in need of that you’ll look to accomplish? The continued attention to controlled development, the rural nature and the quality of life for the district.

Standing united and working together on prevalent issues have arguably been a challenge in recent years for the commissioners. How will you look to address this? I will continue with my current mode of operation and that is to act on each issue individually based on the merits of that scenario and with a common sense approach.

What is your overall vision for Newton County? That Newton County continues to look for ways to serve it's residents through quality of life elements and fiscal conservatism.













District 5 Commissioner Candidate: LeAnne Long









Name: LeAnne Long

Position sought: District 5 County Commissioner

Educational/professional background: Since 2006, I have been the Broker and Owner of RE/MAX Around Atlanta East, where I have successfully managed real estate professionals and served clients across the East Metro Area. My commitment to leadership is reflected in the eight professional designations I hold within the real estate industry. Twenty-six years ago, I had the privilege of serving on the Newton County Board of Commissioners, filling an unexpired term for two years. I also served on the Board of Equalizations for fifteen years, concluding in 2016, andwas reappointed in 2022. Additionally, I have been actively involved with the SPLOST board and many special projects. My passion for serving the community runs deep, and I’ve remained committed to various leadership roles that benefit the citizens of Newton County. I am driven by a sense of responsibility to step in when challenges arise, and I am always ready to offer practical, common-sense solutions. This sense of duty is why I am asking for your vote as our next Commissioner.

How long have you lived in Newton County?

I have lived in our community for over 35 years, working as both a business owner and a dedicated advocate for Newton County. Married 37 years to Stanley, we both moved to Newton County in 1989 to raise our family in a rural and safe community. My daughter Rhiannon (Cameron) Townley graduated from Newton High School and then received a bachelor’s degree at UGA; Rhiannon is the office manager and successful realtor at our office in Covington. My son, Colton (Jenna) Long, graduated from Eastside High School and received an associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton and currently works for the City of Covington.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office:

When elected, I aim to ensure responsible growth, protect community values, maintain fiscal transparency, and prioritize infrastructure and safety. My first goal is updating our zoning and development ordinances to reflect the needs of the people, not outside developers. Over the past few months, I have been going line by line through the Land Use Comprehensive Plan and the Unified Development Ordinances, identifying areas for improvement. I’ve been working with commissioners to bring meaningful change, including a moratorium on new projects during this review process, and I will continue to advocate for a citizendriven approach.

Infrastructure improvements are vital to supporting our growth. We need better roads and public facilities to accommodate our expanding population while addressing environmental concerns and preserving local farms. I will push for strategic investments in infrastructure that benefit both current and future residents, ensuring that growth doesn’t outpace our resources.

Safety is also a top priority. As our community grows, we must invest in law enforcement, emergency services, and public safety measures to keep our

neighborhoods safe and secure. We also need to address the housing imbalance in Newton County. We are overloaded with apartments and rentals while missing “middle housing”—homes between $285K and $450K on larger lots. Achieving this balance will help preserve District 5's rural charm while accommodating sustainable growth.

Fiscal responsibility is key. With my background in business, I will ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and transparently. We must look for ways to cut taxes.

Finally, I hope to restore trust and collaboration in leadership. Our citizens deserve a voice that listens and acts in the community's best interest, and I am committed to being that leader for District 5.

What issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

Today, our current issue for the citizens of District 5 is advocating for responsible growth and balance. I am proud to say that my campaign during the primary election season sparked a movement that encouraged the citizens of Newton County to focus on unchecked growth. This movement was so influential that the current Board of Commissioners took notice. I have had tremendous success in defeating several controversial zoning proposals that would have negatively impacted District 5 and Newton County as a whole. As a resident and small business owner in the heart of District 5, I am deeply embedded in the community, working daily with citizens and government officials to strike a balance for responsible growth. District 5 includes the Covington City Limits, the City of Oxford, and the Northern and Eastern parts of Newton County, with North and Eastern Newton being the most significant area for unchecked growth. Areas of District 5 have their differences, but the people in these areas share a common goal: preserving the small-town feel that attracted them to Newton County in the first place.

A commissioner must understand and represent the citizens' interests.

Unfortunately, elected officials often forget that their first responsibility is to the people of District 5 and Newton County. As a district commissioner, I also find it essential to work collaboratively with other districts as part of the policy-making board. While we do not manage the county's daily operations, we serve to bridge the gap between those operations and the needs of our community, along with policy-making and fiscal leadership. Additionally, I’m committed to ensuring that the government treats taxpayer money with the same care as we manage our finances. Wasteful spending and rising inflation are putting a financial strain on everyone, especially families and seniors. This year's inflated property values have only added to the burden. We must stop spending on unnecessary projects and focus on essential needs, not wants. The taxpayers don’t have a blank check for the county.

What’s one thing your district needs that you’ll look to accomplish?

It’s hard to pinpoint just one thing District 5 needs, as Newton County is currently grappling with a leadership crisis. I am prepared to lead us through a period of responsible growth, reducing the tax burden placed on citizens and rebuilding trust. My goals align with the citizens of District 5, and I aim to be their voice as the District 5 Commissioner.

Since deciding to run in March, I’ve been working closely with the current commissioners to push for a review and update of our zoning and development ordinances. This process is already underway, with a moratorium in place to protect our community during the update. Commissioner Ronnie Cowan, who is retiring, appointed me to the Unified Development Team’s advisory committee because of my extensive experience in housing needs and zoning and my strong ties with the community.

Additionally, we must address the failures of the updated 2023 Comprehensive Land Use Plan. The input from citizen groups and stakeholders was ignored in favor of urban planners and developers. This cannot happen again. As we work through the UDO standards, I will ensure that the citizens, not developers or special interests, guide the process.

Another key issue is our unbalanced housing mix. Districts 3 and 5 are already overloaded with apartments and rental units, with over 4,400 units zoned but not yet built. We recently blocked another 2,900 cluster and rental units from being developed in District 5. Newton County is missing “middle” housing, which refers to homes priced between $285K and $450K on half-acre to one-acre lots.

Right now, we skip from large tracts to two-acre lots or straight to dense, zero-lotline developments. People are moving to Newton County with the new job growth, and what attracts them to the east side of Newton County are the large lot sizes and green space that maintain the rural charm of our community.

Achieving balance is critical, and we can do so with exemplary leadership.

Finally, we must prove that trustworthy leadership is a priority. The citizens of District 5 know and trust my years of commitment to protecting our county and managing the changes we face. I am not running to learn on the job; now is not the time for mistakes. I am running to ensure Newton County’s future remains in the hands of its people—not special interests.

Standing united and working together on prevalent issues have arguably been a challenge for the commissioners in recent years. How will you look to address this?

Standing united and working together has certainly been a challenge for our commissioners in recent years. Still, I believe the high road of leadership requires patience, collaboration, and a commitment to serving others—not just personal agendas.

One of my strengths is being a skilled negotiator, and that comes from years of experience working in our community. I know that to move forward, we must create an environment that fosters solution-oriented discussions instead of focusing on problems or placing blame. I believe in approaching issues with an open mind, a willingness to listen, and a genuine desire to work together toward common goals. I’ve proven my ability to stand up for what is right while working with others, whether that’s stopping harmful zoning proposals or advocating for responsible growth in Newton County. I’ve also built strong relationships with current commissioners as I’ve worked closely with them on key initiatives. This gives me a solid foundation to address issues head-on with trust, integrity, and collaboration. I will continue to foster a spirit of teamwork among the commissioners by emphasizing transparency and communication. We must set aside personal interests and focus on what’s best for our county and its citizens.

I know the value of listening to diverse perspectives and finding a middle ground. The citizens of District 5 have put their trust in me, and my responsibility is to represent them with strength and conviction. I will ensure that our board works together for the good of Newton County, holding ourselves to a higher standard of accountability, transparency, and unity.

What is your overall vision for Newton County?

My overall vision for Newton County is rooted in protecting what makes our community unique while ensuring it grows in a way that benefits all citizens.

Newton County is at a crossroads—too many long-term residents are leaving, not because they want to, but because they no longer feel the county reflects the values and quality of life they once loved.

My vision is to create a future for Newton County where families can stay and thrive and where we protect our unique character and rural charm. We can achieve balanced growth, but it must be done thoughtfully, ensuring that our infrastructure, schools, and services keep pace. My commitment is to shield our neighborhoods from overdevelopment and unwanted annexations to protect our future.

At the same time, we need transparency and fiscal responsibility. Every decision made at the county level should be guided by what's best for our residents, not special interests.

By listening to the people, providing practical solutions, and maintaining opencommunication, I’m committed to fostering a Newton County where current and future generations can prosper.





District 5 Commissioner Candidate: Tiijon DaCosta





Name: Tiijon DaCosta

Position sought: Newton County Commissioner, District 5

Educational/professional background: I hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology/Criminology from Kennesaw State University and am currently pursuing a Master of Leadership in Business Administration at Grand Canyon University. My professional experience includes over 15 years in finance and management, with roles ranging from payroll management to account analysis in various school districts. I have also served as a mentor and coach to young people, emphasizing the importance of education and community involvement.

Political party affiliation: Democratic Party

How long have you lived in Newton County? I have lived in Newton with my wife, four children's and two dogs since 2018 and have been actively engaged with communities across the state, including Newton County, for many years.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office? If elected, my goal is to ensure that the needs of all residents in District 5 are addressed through transparent and accessible governance. I aim to prioritize public safety, improve infrastructure, and manage growth in a way that preserves the character of our community. By working closely with residents, I hope to create a collaborative environment where everyone feels their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed.

What issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

My focus will be on three key issues: enhancing public safety, managing the county’s growth, and improving local infrastructure. I believe that safe communities are the foundation of economic growth and quality of life. Additionally, as Newton County grows, it’s crucial to plan development in a way that balances new opportunities with the preservation of our community’s rural character. Improving our roads, public utilities, and emergency services will ensure that both current and future residents can thrive.

What’s one thing your district is in need of that you’ll look to accomplish?

One immediate need for District 5 is improved access to public safety resources, including quicker response times for emergency services. By ensuring that our fire, police, and EMS departments have the resources and training they need, we can enhance safety across the district. I will work to secure additional funding and support to expand these critical services, ensuring that every resident feels secure in their homes and communities.

Standing united and working together on prevalent issues have arguably been a challenge in recent years for the commissioners. How will you look to address this?

I believe that unity starts with open communication and a commitment to putting community needs above personal agendas. If elected, I will foster a culture of transparency and respect among commissioners, prioritizing regular, open dialogue with both my peers and the public. By finding common ground on shared goals like safety, infrastructure, and economic growth, I believe we can build a collaborative environment that moves Newton County forward.

What is your overall vision for Newton County?

My vision for Newton County is one of balanced growth, where economic opportunities are matched by a commitment to preserving our community’s unique character. I envision a county where families can thrive, businesses can grow, and residents of all backgrounds feel welcome and heard. By focusing on smart development, quality education, and enhanced public safety, I believe Newton County can be a model of sustainable progress and community spirit for Georgia.









Coroner Candidate: Tommy Davis





Name: Tommy Davis

Position sought: Coroner

Educational/professional background: I graduated from Gupton-Jones College Mortuary Science in 1988 and have been in the funeral business since 1984. Along with my duties as the Newton County Coroner, I also own J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home in Covington.

Political party affiliation: Republican

How long have you lived in Newton County? 30 years

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office?

I hope to continue serving the people of Newton County like I have for the past 21 years and provide them with trained, experienced leadership in a vitally important office.

What will you look to institute in the coroner’s office as part of your term?

We are growing here in Newton County and I have started the conversation already with those in charge about the growth of the coroner’s office and our needs. Those needs are not tremendous, and my hope is that we can partner with another agency such as the Sheriff’s Office to reduce cost and build a small but updated morgue facility that meets our needs while again being mindful of cost.

Transparency is considered to be a big component of this position. How will you ensure that the coroner’s office is transparent? Transparency is important in any position when you serve the public. We are always transparent with our spending in the coroner’s office but we have to hold close to our chest when discussing deaths and the cause and manners of those deaths that we investigate. Death is a very sensitive matter and should only be discussed outside of those who truly need to know when it is a matter of public concern such as a matter of public health concern or public safety.

The 2020 election for this position ultimately ended up with the winner leaving office early. What do you say to anyone that may have concerns of history repeating itself? It is my belief that this position should be held by someone with experience, training, and knowledge of the functions of this office. I worked as a deputy coroner for five years prior to being elected to the position of Coroner and proudly serving the community.

There are currently no standard requirements in place for the position of Coroner. To run for sheriff, you must first be a certified peace officer, to be a Judge you must first be an attorney, but to be a coroner you must be 18 years old, have graduated high school, and have lived in the county for two years with no other training, or knowledge required. My opponent has no experience working in a coroner’s office and therefore I am concerned that history may repeat itself. This is a job that requires knowledge, training, and experience prior to the first day on the job when leading such an important office for the public.

What is your overall vision for Newton County? My vision for Newton County is bright with unlimited potential for positive growth. We have grown too fast and have, in some areas, outpaced our ability to keep up. We need to have leaders in place that have Newton County and the best interest of Newton County in the forefront everyday while they are working to improve our county. We need experienced people in our elected offices and those that have knowledge of where we have been and the best vision of our future.

Coroner Candidate: Kimberly Griggs

- photo by Special Photo



Name: Kimberly L Griggs

Position sought: Newton County Coroner

Educational/professional background: Funeral Service Profession, Attended Gupton-Jones and Mid-America College of mortuary Science.

Political party affiliation: Democratic Party

How long have you lived in Newton County? I am a native of Newton County. Born and Raised

If elected, what do you hope to achieve in office?

I would like to see the coroner’s office grow with the growth of the county. Education for the community on death and more of what the coroner’s office provides at the time of need.

What will you look to institute in the coroner’s office as part of your term?

I would like to have a part-time pathologist for Newton County, a grief counselor, and more education for the community on death and the importance of life insurance.

Transparency is considered to be a big component of this position. How will you ensure that the coroner’s office is transparent?

All records would be open to the community at all times regarding the budget and how it is handled. Also, I will be as transparent with all family as from as the law with allow with information requested about their love ones.

The 2020 election for this position ultimately ended up with the winner leaving office early. What do you say to anyone that may have concerns of history repeating itself?

I am not her! I am qualified, educated, skilled, informed and ready to serve my community.

What is your overall vision for Newton County? Newton County has been the place in which I have called home all of my life. The county is growing rapidly and I plan on being apart of this growth in a positive manner through the coroner’s office.



