Warehouse in process of being sold to DHS, Collins tells Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – The City of Social Circle says that the rumored future U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility is moving forward without the city’s consent or input.

In a Facebook post published by the City of Social Circle on Wednesday afternoon, city officials said they learned that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was in the process of purchasing a 1.2 million square-foot facility located at East Hightower Trail and Social Circle Parkway from PNK S1 LLC. This information was reportedly provided to the city via a call with Tenth Congressional District Rep. Mike Collins.

“During this call, Congressman Collins and his staff advised the City that the PNK property is currently in escrow and moving toward final purchase by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the purpose of establishing an ICE detention facility,” the city wrote on Wednesday afternoon. “According to Congressman Collins and his staff, the site was initially considered as an alternative location; however, certain operational metrics ultimately aligned, resulting in the property being identified as a preferred site.”

This 183-acre site was rumored to be the proposed ICE detention facility site, as many believed it was the only vacant construction suitable for the concept. However, this is the first known confirmation that the site will be built.

The post says that the DHS has already begun to evaluate the site.

“City officials were also informed that the Department of Homeland Security has conducted an engineering evaluation of city utilities, and that economic impact reports are currently being prepared,” the city wrote. “These reports are not yet finalized. The City of Social Circle has not been asked for, nor has it provided, any input related to this evaluation or planning process.”

The city’s planning commission recently recommended a denial for a variance request on Jan. 27. However, any land owned by the federal government is not subject to the laws of state or local governments.

According to the Facebook post, Collins and his staff indicated to the City of Social Circle that the DHS could start housing detainees at the facility within months.

“Congressman Collins and his staff indicated that housing at the facility is expected to begin as early as April,” the post stated.

The Covington News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but has not heard back.

Previously, The Washington Post reported that this facility was one of several across the country that the DHS was eyeing in order to build mass detention facilities. The facility would reportedly house anywhere from 5,000-10,000 detainees, which could effectively triple the population of Social Circle.

Social Circle City Manager Eric Taylor informed The News that the city was told the facility would create 2,500 jobs. However, Taylor remained skeptical of how that would be accomplished.

“They’re saying that this is going to bring 2500 jobs, for example, and I’m not sure where they’re going to be getting those jobs from,” Taylor said.

The city has opposed the construction of the facility, citing the potential infrastructure, water and sewer impacts. Social Circle Mayor David Keener publicly spoke in opposition of the facility in a joint statement with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Jan. 23.

“A proposed ICE detention facility is not right for Social Circle, and the City of Social Circle does not support it,” Ossoff and Keener wrote. “We are urging the Administration to abandon this plan, which risks overwhelming the City's resources and more than tripling its population.”

Collins’ team previously told The Covington News that he had requested a briefing with the DHS to receive updates and “address community concerns.” It is not immediately clear if this meeting was held or if it spurred today’s phone call.

In a statement on social media, Collins expressed his own concerns with the facility.

"Although I am aligned with the mission of ICE to detain and deport the criminal illegal aliens who have flooded across our border due to Joe Biden’s reckless policies, I agree with the community that Social Circle does not have the sufficient resources that this facility would require," Collins wrote on Wednesday. "The detention center could nearly triple the city’s population, which hovers at around 5,000, while straining sewer and water infrastructure, posing serious safety concerns, and limiting economic growth. I have asked DHS to continue evaluating the impacts that the facility would have on Social Circle and to ensure we can accomplish the mission without negatively impacting this community."

Some local residents have expressed their opposition to the planned ICE facility. The placement of the warehouse was among the objections, as it exists within close proximity to the Social Circle Elementary School.

Other local officials have also expressed their opposition for the facility, including Newton County District 5 Commissioner LeAnne Long. In a phone call on Wednesday afternoon, Long—whose district includes parts of Social Circle—expressed her opposition to the facility.

“This is an issue we are united on,” Long said. “...It’s ridiculous that it took three weeks for Mike Collins to follow up with us and Social Circle and nobody could get anything done. My frustration is that we elect these people to help us and they don’t.”

The city says that they “will continue to seek verified information” and provide public updates as they are made available.



