Mike Collins requests briefing with DHS, ICE over rumored Social Circle facility

Tenth Congressional District Representative and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Collins is reportedly looking to meet with federal officials about a rumored Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Social Circle.The facility, which reports say would likely be able to hold 5,000-10,000 detainees staged for deportation, has been a talking point amongst citizens and politicians alike in recent weeks. According to a spokesperson from Collins’ team, the representative is looking to meet with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE in the future to discuss some of those talking points.