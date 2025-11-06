Social Circle City Schools Chair election goes to runoff

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga.—As most local campaigns wind down as victors were named on Tuesday night, two candidates cannot let off the gas quite yet.

The three-way race for Chair of the Social Circle City Schools Board of Education between Incumbent Taylor Morris, Chadwick McGuire and Seneca Ellison ended with no established winner on Tuesday. Morris secured 439 votes to Chadwick McGuire’s 434, with Seneca Ellison trailing at just 69.

To claim an election victory, a candidate must secure over half of the votes. As Social Circle voters distributed their support between the three candidates, no one person came out over the 50% mark.

With the two frontrunners only receiving about 46% of the votes each, the race will continue into a runoff between Morris and McGuire.

Morris and McGuire will be back on the ballot in a Dec. 2 election where Social Circle voters will once more have the chance to throw their support behind one of the two finalists. Early voting has not yet been determined.