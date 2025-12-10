Porterdale achieves Excellence in Policing certification

PORTERDALE, Ga. – The City of Porterdale has been officially designated as an Excellence in Policing-certified city by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP). This distinction recognizes Porterdale’s law enforcement agency for its commitment to the highest standards of policing, risk reduction, and community trust.

The Excellence in Policing Program provides a scalable certification for cities of all sizes, guiding agencies through strengthening departmental policies and implementing contemporary best practices. By achieving this certification, Porterdale has demonstrated its dedication to accountability, transparency, and professional excellence in law enforcement.

As only one in eight agencies in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious certification just solidifies that Porterdale Police Department is committed to implementing best practices and to maintain accountability and transparency in all its operations. As we continue to strive for excellence, we encourage the continued relationship between the community and the police department which will only enhance trust and safety.

GMA, in collaboration with GACP and Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS), developed the Excellence in Policing Program to help law enforcement agencies across Georgia reduce liability, enhance officer safety, and improve public confidence in their departments. This certification serves as a steppingstone toward Georgia Law Enforcement Certification.

“GMA is proud to congratulate Porterdale for making this commitment to professional excellence in law enforcement,” said GMA CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson. “By achieving this certification, Porterdale is demonstrating its leadership in public safety, ensuring the highest standards for its officers and its residents.”

“This certification is a major milestone for any department, reflecting a commitment to best practices, officer wellness, and risk reduction,” said GACP Executive Director Butch Ayers. “We congratulate Porterdale on this outstanding achievement and look forward to seeing more agencies follow their lead.”

The Excellence in Policing Program is available to cities that participate in GMA’s property and liability program, the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA). Learn more about the program at www.gacities.com/Excellence-in-Policing.