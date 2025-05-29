Oxford among communities awarded 2025 CHIP funds

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded over $13.8 million in grant funds to fifteen local communities around the state through the DCA 2025 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP). The city of Oxford was among the recipients, being granted $500,000 for the purpose of owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

The CHIP funds are awarded to communities through a competitive and collaborative process that reviews and scores applicants who prioritize providing safe, decent and affordable housing in Georgia’s communities.

Seven communities will receive an award of up to $1,500,000 to construct single-family homes for very low-to low-income-eligible homebuyers. Up to $500,000 will be awarded to eight communities – one of which is Oxford – for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

The awarded CHIP communities will contribute an additional $13 million in matching funds to increase homeownership across the state and to provide needed assistance to current homeowners.

The CHIP funds are provided through an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.”