Newton County municipalities determine millage rates

NEWTON COUNTY – As budget season comes to a close, municipalities from across Newton County have agreed on a millage rate for 2024.

Covington





Council members in Covington voted to set the 2024 millage rate at 5.756 mills, the same millage rate as 2023.

This millage rate will require an increase in property taxes by 4.18 percent for those in the city. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $20.79.

Porterdale

The city of Porterdale agreed to set their 2024 millage rate at 13.899 mills, the same as 2023.

Despite there being no change in the millage rate, this is still a tax increase since the council opted not to take a full rollback at 12.032 mills. The property tax increase for Porterdale residents will be 16.49 percent.

Those with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $112.02. The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $149.36.

Oxford

Council members with the city of Oxford opted to adopt a 2024 millage rate of 5.444 mills. This is the same millage rate the city has had since 2021, when the city opted to take a full rollback. The rollback rate for this year would have been 4.715 mills.

Property taxes will increase by 15.46 percent for Oxford residents. This means a property tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $58.32. For those with a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000, the increase is approximately $51.03.

Mansfield

The city of Mansfield opted to take a rollback for this year’s millage rate, with the new millage rate listed at 2.476. Last year’s millage rate was 2.591.

Newborn

The town of Newborn also took a rollback for 2024, with the new millage rate set at 0.770. This is a reduction from the 2023 millage rate of 0.861.



