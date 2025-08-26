Millionaire status: Covington resident wins $1 million in Powerball drawing

COVINGTON, Ga. — One Covington resident just got upgraded to millionaire status.

According to a news release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation, a Covington resident claimed $1 million in the Aug. 25 Powerball drawing. As is customary, the winner’s identity was not released.

The lucky ticket was purchased on the Georgia Lottery app. It matched all five white ball numbers.

Proceeds from all Georgia Lottery games, including Powerball, scratch-off games and Diggi Games, support education in Georgia.