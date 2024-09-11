Leigh Canada becomes Porterdale’s newest council member

PORTERDALE, Ga. – A fresh face has entered the Porterdale city council.

During the city's Sept. 9 meeting, mayor Michael Patterson issued the oath office to new Post 3 council member Leigh Canada.

Canada won the election bid after being the only person to qualify last month. She will replace outgoing council member Kelsey Peeples, who has since moved away from the area.

Formerly from Massachusetts, Canada moved to Porterdale a couple of years ago. She has since served on the newly reformed zoning commission.

The newest council member said that she is committed to providing an avenue of transparency for citizens.

“My platform is definitely about the citizens, networking, communication and just building a community,” Canada said.

Canada’s term will end on Dec. 31, 2025.

The new-look council wasted no time discussing a number of items, including a first reading of an ordinance to change the fiscal year budget cycle from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 to July 1 to June 30.

City manager Vickie Short said that this change will be done to keep Porterdale in line with the county and surrounding municipalities.

“This will help staff definitely be more in alignment with the county in terms of millage rate and [the] tax digest,” Short said.

The amendment also proposed a special six-month budget from Jan. 1, 2025 to June 20, 2025, so that the new budget cycle can start on June 30, 2025. This is something that Short said she and city clerk and finance director David Jahns are preparing for.

The vote passed unanimously 5-0, along with a slate of other items including:

The approval of a resolution authorizing the opening of a bank account for the hotel-motel tax (short term rentals)

The approval of a two-year extension of the independent contract agreement between the city and Robbie M. Ballard as the municipal court judge

The authorization of a water meter purchase for the commercial property at 1000 Main St using ARPA funds.

The authorization for future purchase of water meters using ARPA funds.

The authorization of a payment to the Lead and rule Service Line Inventory invoice from Carter and Sloope, utilizing ARPA funding.

A number of past meetings minutes

The city also named Jon Spears as its new code enforcement officer and John Burdin as its new public works director.

Additionally, police chief Justin Cripps was recognized for 10 years of service as Porterdale police chief.



