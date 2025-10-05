Election Questionnaire: Porterdale Post 4

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2024 election. Answers are printed as they were received.

JILL MINNOIA

Jill Minnoia

I have been honored to serve the citizens of Porterdale as a City Council member for the past four years, following prior service on the Planning and Zoning Board. I am a graduate of Leadership Rockdale and have completed various municipal courses through the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government and the Georgia Municipal Association. I also earned my TMP Certification through the Southeast Tourism Society’s Marketing College. Professionally, I have worked in city government as a Community Engagement and Events Liaison and as a Downtown Business and Events Coordinator. In addition, I have volunteered with CARE, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving Porterdale residents.



How long have you lived in Porterdale/Newton County?

I purchased a home in Porterdale in 2016 and have been a resident of Newton County since 2004.





Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I am running for re-election because I love Porterdale and want to keep serving our community while helping guide our city into the future in a positive way.





If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

If re-elected, I’d like to continue to focus on improving the quality of life for our residents through improved services, safety, and infrastructure.





What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

Our community needs to attract more business and industry to create a diverse and resilient economy. As a current council member, I’ve been involved with a citizen steering committee on our comprehensive plan, which identifies the community’s top priorities. I hope to continue advancing the goals of the citizen steering committee and fostering economic growth that balances business development with quality of life for our residents.





What’s your stance on future growth and development in Porterdale?

I support balanced, well planned growth as long as it does not put a burden on our school system and create traffic or safety concerns.





What is your vision for the city of Porterdale?

My vision for Porterdale is to see our village continue to grow into a modern, sustainable community while preserving the historic charm that makes us unique. I’d love to see our mill buildings restored and our river become a true centerpiece of town life. A revitalized community that brings people together to live, work, play and celebrates the best of Porterdale.

BRUCE CARTER

Bruce Carter

What is your educational/professional background?

I am the service manager at Porterdale Mill Lofts, a role I’ve held for the past four years. In that position, I’ve been responsible for taking care of hundreds of residents, keeping operations running smoothly, and making sure people feel safe and supported. I also have experience as a small business owner and entrepreneur, which has given me a strong background in problem-solving, managing people, and building communities.



How long have you lived in Porterdale/Newton County?

I’ve lived in Porterdale for about four years. In that time, I got married here, raised my family here, and built strong roots in this town.





Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I’m running because I care deeply about the people of Porterdale. I’ve already been serving this community at the Mill Lofts, and I want to take that same dedication to City Hall. I believe our city deserves leadership that listens, understands everyday struggles, and works for the people.





If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

- Lowering utility costs and keeping taxes fair.

- Increasing transparency in city government.

- Supporting small businesses and creating safe, family-friendly spaces.

- Making sure growth happens in a way that benefits residents.





What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

We need stronger trust and communication between City Hall and residents. I would work to make sure information is shared clearly, and that people feel their voices are heard through community updates, open forums, and easier access to information.





What’s your stance on future growth and development in Porterdale?

I believe growth is important, but it has to be smart. I want to preserve Porterdale’s historic small-town character while supporting development that creates jobs, strengthens businesses, and improves our quality of life without pushing residents out.





What is your vision for the city of Porterdale?

My vision is a city where families feel secure, businesses thrive, and the community’s voice is at the center of every decision. I see Porterdale as a place that blends history with opportunity, using our natural beauty and small-town pride to create more recreation, family events, and economic growth, while protecting what makes this city special.