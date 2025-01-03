Don Floyd, Steve Horton presented Lifetime Service Awards for city of Covington

At the Dec. 16, 2024 Covington city council meeting, Sherri Bailey from the Georgia Municipal Association presented Lifetime Service Awards to Steve Horton and Don Floyd for their combined 99 years of service to the city of Covington.

The Lifetime Service Award recognizes elected city officials, city managers, city clerks and city attorneys who, upon leaving office or retiring, completed 35 or more years of service. Steve Horton, who served in multiple positions during his 45-year tenure with the city, retired as City Manager in 2012 and then served as mayor of Covington from 2020-23. Don Floyd, who served with the Covington Fire Department for almost 40 years, including 12 years as Fire Chief, retired from the CFD in 2011, but returned to city public service as a city council member from 2020-23.