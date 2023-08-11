Progress is steady at Covington Town Center

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Town Center mixed-use project will see rapid growth in the coming months, with the opening of several businesses currently under development.

Harry Kitchen, president of South Carolina-based developer, The Foxfield Company, provided updates to The Covington News regarding the highly anticipated Whataburger and other businesses. The variety of tenants to occupy the Town Center complex is strategic, setting it apart from other similar mixed-use developments.

“I think it’s exactly what we envisioned,” Kitchen said. “We invested a lot of money in the horizontal infrastructure – the roads, the walking trails, the sidewalks. What every community wants is a mixed use project that has the connectivity of all the parcels. The quality is what you bring – all the individual pieces fitting together and making a point of destination. I think we’ve achieved that. It’s a wonderful amenity for the community – it’ll draw from all over the region.”

Businesses expected to open soon include Amici, Zaxby’s, Aqua Blue Car Wash and QuikTrip. Kitchen said both Aqua Blue and QuikTrip – who share a curb cut – should be open within 60 days. Sign advertising open interviews for employment at Zaxby’s are displayed throughout the complex.

Since The News’ last update on Covington Town Center with Kitchen in January 2023, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, Arby’s, Chick-Fil-A, Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders and a two tenant combined store with unconfirmed businesses have began construction, yet solidified opening dates are still unknown.

However, for Whataburger and Jim ‘N Nicks Community Bar-B-Q, Kitchen estimates they will be open between three and six months, noting construction becomes swift “once they get vertical.”

Recently, Miller’s Ale House was confirmed to join the list of dining options to be offered at Town Center. Construction for the sports bar chain has yet to begin.

In addition to restaurants and retail, select medical practices will be established in the complex, with Heartland Dental already open and Georgia Bone & Joint under construction.

Leftover is 3.9 acres of outparcel, which Kitchen says his company is talking to several potential different tenants right now, but it is “premature to name any.”

“There’s a number of names that have contacted us about the corner and we are going to be intentional in how we try to do it,” Kitchen said. “One thing that we are talking to right now is a national bank. We haven’t had a bank out there because banks aren’t expanding right now but we really would like to see a bank there.”

There are 20.8 acres remaining outside of the outparcel. Kitchen said his company is negotiating with “junior retail anchors.”

Quinn Residences has obtained a building permit and plans to build 270 for rent townhomes behind Publix and across from the finished apartments, Kitchen added.

Kitchen said the entirety of the Covington Town Center project cost around $350 million at buildout. Approximately $175 million in developments are currently under construction.

Kitchen is pleased with Covington Town Center’s progress and is optimistic about its future.

“We want the community to know what’s going on,” Kitchen said. “It’s their center. We look at it as a legacy for the community.”