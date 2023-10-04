Faith and Blue weekend to be held this weekend in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. – From the moment you see the leaves begin to turn golden, reddish, or brown and you feel that coolness in the morning or evening air, you suspect that Fall is around the corner and at the beginning of Fall comes an annual event hosted by Community Organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Faith-Based Organizations and other various groups within the communities we share - The National Faith and Blue Initiative.

National Faith and Blue is one of those Initiatives evolving to bridge local Law Enforcement and communities together. The mission behind National Faith and Blue is to “facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations”. As key pillars of the community, law enforcement and faith-based organizations can work together to build and foster trust in the community and work together to enhance the lives of the people who live in their communities.

National Faith and Blue Weekend begins on Friday, October 6, 2023, through Monday, October 9, 2023. Each year, community events are hosted during Faith and Blue allowing citizens the opportunity to partner, fellowship, and participate in activities planned during this weekend. This year, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, The Council on Alcohol and Drugs along with (70) plus community partners will join us for a Weekend of Activities:

Friday, October 6th, at 10 A.M. - NCSO K-9 Blessing and Community and First Responders Luncheon, at Newton Sheriff’s Office, 15151 Alcovy Rd. Covington, GA.

Saturday, October 7th, at 10 A.M. - 3 P.M. - “It’s Fall Y’All” Community Festival hosted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and The Council on Alcohol and Drugs at Legion Field (3173 Mill Street NE - Covington, GA). There will be live entertainment throughout the day, free games for kids and families, over 70 vendors providing resources and selling/showcasing their products (it’s a great time to get an early start on Christmas shopping), food trucks, including Slutty Vegan, will also be on site. There will be opportunities to obtain free food vouchers (while supplies last) and participate in hourly raffles. Newton Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Slingshot / Motorcycle competition from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. in conjunction with the fall festival. The Sheriff’s Office will then move to the Church Covington at 3 P.M. for their annual Classic Car Show.

Sunday, October 8th, at 3 P.M. - Worship and Prayer on the Square of Covington with Kingdom Connection, The Church Covington, The Potters House, Greater Love Tabernacle, Prospect Church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, The Baptist Tabernacle, and dozens of other churches and community organizations.

We are inviting all of the community to come out and join us for some great events and our fun-filled festival!



