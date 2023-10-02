By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington native assigned to world’s largest aircraft carrier
Dylen Rutledge
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Dylen Rutledge, from Covington, Georgia, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, collects a fuel sample during a refueling-at-sea with USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Sept. 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.