Covington awarded 2026-28 PlanFirst Designation

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is excited to announce that fourteen communities have been awarded the PlanFirst designation for the 2026-2028 program cycle. Brookhaven, Brunswick, Bryan County, Cedartown, Cochran, Covington, Douglas, Dublin, Gainesville, Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville, Oconee County, Sugar Hill, and Woodstock are the newest PlanFirst communities for the 2026-2028 program cycle. These communities join an esteemed group of local governments recognized for their outstanding efforts in community engagement and the successful implementation of their Local Comprehensive Plans. The PlanFirst designation brings significant recognition and rewards, including eligibility for a package of incentives.

Of those fourteen designated communities, Douglas, Dublin, Gainesville, and Gwinnett County have achieved the PlanFirst status a record four times.

Communities are only eligible for this designation if they have Qualified Local Government status; have an approved, adopted Service Delivery Strategy; are current on all required reports to DCA, including Government Management Indicators and the Report of Local Government Finances; and have met the Minimum Performance Standards for their region as set by their regional commission. To apply for PlanFirst, communities are required to address four primary program criteria focused on planning success:

Goals

Leadership

Community engagement

Implementation

The PlanFirst designation lasts for three years, beginning January 1, 2026. Designated communities enjoy statewide recognition and can utilize various incentives including three bonus points on Housing Tax Credit applications, reduced interest loans, and annual eligibility for Community Development Block Grants. PlanFirst communities are also eligible for bonus points on other DCA programs, such as the Redevelopment Fund, Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP), Employment Incentive Program, or the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund.