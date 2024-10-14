Covington approves IGA with county for construction of basketball court

COVINGTON, Ga. – Children who are looking for a place to play some hoops received some good news last Monday.

The Covington city council officially approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with Newton County to allow the construction of the new Washington Street Community Center basketball court.

Originally budgeted at $140,000, the new court will come in at $126,860. City officials say that the court will be funded from tourism dollars through the hotel-motel tax.

“We’re getting stuff back from having all these tourists here,” said council member Jared Rutberg.

Before the vote, there was some discussion on the specifics of the IGA, particularly in the county’s participation.

Council member Kim Johnson said she is in full support of the construction project, but questioned the county’s willingness to collaborate on projects.

“I want all the children to have basketballs and courts. All of ‘em they want,” Johnson said. “But why do we keep saying yes to the county when they tell us no all the time?”

City attorney Frank Turner Jr. said that this particular IGA was more so for the community center and not necessarily for the county, even though the county owns the land.

“I would say we’re doing this more for the Washington Street Community Center,” Turner said. “Legally we can’t do a basketball court for the Washington Street Community Center, so in that regard we’re lucky that the county owns the land so we can do an agreement with the county to pay for it.”

Councilman Anthony Henderson added that this was originally planned for the Central Park plans, but that this option was more affordable.

When looking at what will be done to build the new court, a demolition of the current court, regarding the storm drain and construction of a new fence are included in the just over $126,000 cost.

Deputy city manager John King said that the completion of the project does not currently have a timeline.

“I don’t know exactly how long it will take,” King said. “But it’s a pretty simple project.”



