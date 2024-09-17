Council overrides veto; allows fireworks for Lighting of the Square

COVINGTON, Ga. — After a considerable amount of discussion, fireworks will fly this Christmas in Covington.

The Covington city council voted 4-2 to overturn a veto that would stop the firework show for 2024 at Monday’s meeting. Council members first voted 4-2 to approve a contract for $15,000 to run the annual firework show, but the vote was vetoed by mayor Fleeta Baggett.



City attorney Frank Turner Jr. notified the council following the initial vote that they had the right to overturn the veto should there be a two-thirds vote. This is exactly how it played out at Monday’s meeting, with council member Jared Rutberg electing to approve the fireworks and council member Anthony Henderson seconding Rutberg’s motion.



There was previously some dispute as to who would pay for the $15,000 firework show. It was believed that the city would pay $10,000 of the contract, while Newton County would pay $5,000. However, that is somewhat unclear as of this time.



“That is still being worked on there,” Rutberg said. “If we still had our 15 [thousand] that was appropriated for it, we’re spending 15. If they step up then we’re only spending 10 [thousand].”



Regardless, the vote ensures that fireworks will go on for the 2024 show. It is expected, however, that this is the last Lighting of the Square firework show that is under contract. The city council would have to agree to a new contract for 2025 and beyond should they want future firework shows for the event.

