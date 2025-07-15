Christmas in July Market returns to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 2025 Christmas in July Market on the Square is back in downtown Covington this Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Serving up Christmas cheer mid-year, there will be over 80 vendors with products ranging from fresh veggies and baked goods to woodwork and Christmas decor. This family-friendly event also includes visits with summertime Santa Claus, Christmas music and an opportunity to visit downtown businesses for even more shopping and dining.

The Square will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:30 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 19 to create a pedestrian-friendly event. Come out to shop and support small and find unique gifts and purchases for a holly jolly July experience!