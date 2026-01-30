Another incident of ‘hateful graffiti’ reported in Oxford

OXFORD, Ga. — A third incident of vandalism containing the letters “KKK” has been reported inside the City of Oxford in a matter of months.

A police report from the Oxford Police Department (OPD) says that the vandalism was reported just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Per the report, a woman was jogging on the City of Oxford walking trail when she reportedly saw the vandalism and contacted the Emory Police Department (Emory PD). Emory PD then contacted the OPD, as the graffiti was not on the campus of Oxford College.

“[The Emory PD officer], upon further investigation, stated that he found out that the graffiti was spray painted on two trees on the trail near W. Soule Street and Godfrey Street,” the report states.

The letters “FU” and “KKK” were written on the trees with what appeared to be white spray paint, the report notes.

This incident is similar in nature to a pair of vandalisms that were reported in late October 2025.

On Oct. 27, an Oxford College student discovered the letters “KKK” spray-painted down a tree trunk on the Hearn Nature Trail. A nearby plaque dedicated to Hoyt Oliver, a former professor, was also defaced, and the letters “FU” were painted on another tree. This graffiti was discovered on the Oxford College Hearn Nature Trail on Oct. 27, 2025. Photo via George Segall | The Emory Wheel

The following day, an Oxford resident contacted the city government to report seeing the letters “KKK” spray-painted on a tree. A wooden bridge was also defaced with “FU TRUMP.” This instance of graffiti was spotted near the Old Church at 1011 Wesley Street. On Oct. 28, 2025, this graffiti was reported near the Old Church in Oxford. Photo via Oxford Police Department

The Oxford College Hearn Nature Trail connects to the City of Oxford walking trail. It passes by the Old Church, as well as goes near W. Soule Street and Godfrey Street.

OPD Chief Mark Anglin said that the department has upped its officer presence on the trial and upped its use of technology in response.

“We have increased our surveillance and patrols of the trails in Oxford,” Anglin said via email.

Anglin said that there are no suspects at this time, and no arrests have been made in connection with the trio of vandalisms. He asks that anyone with information come forward, adding that such tips can be shared anonymously.

“We do ask that if anyone that has any information regarding this graffiti incident contact the Oxford Police Department at 770-788-1390, or by email at oxfordgapolice@oxfordgeorgia.org," Anglin said. "Any information can be reported anonymously. The Oxford Police Department remains committed to the safety of the citizens and those who use our trail system and enjoy our community.”

Reverberations at Oxford College

With the initial incident being on the campus of Oxford College and reported by a student, the campus has remained tuned to all subsequent incidents.

Following the Jan. 15 incident, Interim Dean Molly McGehee and Senior Associate Dean of Campus Life Darleny Cepin sent a joint statement to the campus faculty, staff and students addressing the “hateful graffiti.”

“We are writing to address an incident involving hateful graffiti discovered overnight along a section of the nature trail beyond Oxford College property,” the statement read, in part. “While the location is not owned or maintained by the College, we recognize the fear, anger, and harm that messages like these can cause, and we take this matter seriously.”

The deans added that, though the location of the latest incident was off the Oxford College grounds, they are coordinating with the city law enforcement.

“Although this area falls outside College jurisdiction, we are fully engaged in response efforts. This includes increased coordination with law enforcement and City of Oxford partners, continued EPD patrols in areas adjacent to the nature trail beyond our campus, and a safety and lighting review of frequently used paths and trails,” the statement read, in part.

The incident, which was first reported in the student news publication The Emory Wheel on Jan. 17, resulted in conversations among the student body.

Following the October vandalisms, both the Oxford College SGA and Emory University SGA passed resolutions condemning the incident. Delaney Arnold, vice president of the Oxford College Student Government Association (SGA), shared a statement in reference to the latest incident.

“The Oxford College Student Government Association condemns these acts unanimously and aims to make sure that all students know they are welcomed, supported, and cared for,” Arnold said.

Arnold added her belief that the ‘KKK’ graffiti has implications in the community of Oxford, specifically.

“Our campus was built by formerly enslaved individuals, and there is a Confederate cemetery as part of the same trail that this vandalism took place on,” Arnold said. “These incidents would be despicable anywhere, but in the context of Oxford’s history, one can not disregard the malice and intention behind such acts of hatred.”