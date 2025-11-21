‘Shocked and disgusted:’ Graffiti markings, including ‘KKK,’ spotted in Oxford

OXFORD, Ga. — A pair of graffiti incidents discovered in Oxford in late October have not resulted in any arrests, but have left students at Oxford College of Emory University reeling.

On Oct. 27 and 28, graffiti that included the acronym “KKK” was found near the trails in the area. One of the sites was along the Oxford College Hearn Nature Trail, which is inside the campus. The other was near the Old Church on Wesley Street.

Both locations can be accessed from the same trail system, as the college’s trail connects to the city trail.

Two instances of graffiti discovered, locations connected by trail system

Adam Ruhde, a sophomore chemistry student at Oxford College, was the first to report the graffiti. Ruhde came across it around 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 while taking a walk along the Hearn Nature Trail.

“I smelled the paint before I saw it,” Rudhe said. “...When I got there and saw what was written, it was appalling, frankly.”

As of this writing, the graffiti has been removed, and The Covington News is unable to independently verify what was written. A plaque dedicated to Hoyt Oliver, a former professor, was also defaced on the Oxford College campus. Photo via George Segall | The Emory Wheel

The Emory Wheel, the university’s student-run newspaper, first reported the incident on Oct. 29. The Wheel specified that the graffiti included the letters “KKK” spray-painted down a tree trunk.

A nearby plaque dedicated to Hoyt Oliver, a former professor, was also defaced, and the letters “FU” were painted on another tree.



The location of the incident was reportedly just steps away from a cemetery that includes the graves of Confederate soldiers.

A report obtained from the Oxford Police Department shows that the markings on the college campus were not an isolated incident.

According to the crimes against property report shared with The News on Oct. 28, the day after the graffiti was discovered on the campus of Oxford College, a local resident contacted the city government to report seeing the letters “KKK” spray-painted on a tree. Additional graffiti was reported near the Old Church in Oxford. Photo via Oxford Police Department

The second instance of graffiti was spotted near the Old Church at 1011 Wesley Street.

The Oxford College Hearn Nature Trail connects to a city trail that passes near the Old Church. Because of this connection, the college’s trail could be accessed by the public, not just the college’s students and staff.

“Several of the panels of the information station had also been sprayed white,” the police report narrative states. “A wooden bridge had been spray painted with the words “FU TRUMP” along with several other trees.”

The Oxford Police Department is still investigating the vandalism. Mark Anglin, chief of police, told The News that it is likely the two vandalism events are connected.

As of this writing, no one has been charged for the incident. Bill Andrew, city manager of Oxford, told The News that the city is concerned about the event and is doing what it can to find the perpetrator and prevent future incidents.

Oxford College, Emory University react

Rudhe says he was “shocked and disgusted” upon discovering the graffiti. But to him, one of the most appalling aspects of the incident was when it occurred.

Rudhe’s 5 p.m. venture down the trail was his second of the day. He said he first walked the trail around 1 p.m. earlier that afternoon, and no graffiti had been present.

“Not only was it that someone was doing this, but it wasn't some cowardly thief in the night sort of act,” Ruhde said. “It was someone who came out there with the audacity to do something like that in broad daylight, and that just was really vile to think about, especially with the possibility that it could be someone on my campus.”

Though a motive for the graffiti has not been established, some have wondered if the graffiti was intended to target the Confederate gravesite in an accusatory manner.

Rudhe does not think that was the case.

“I think that if the intent was to strike down against the thought of the Confederate graveyard, the attacks would be more localized to that area,” Ruhde said. “...But that’s just speculation on my end.”

Specifically, Ruhde told The News that he came across the graffiti in an area called ‘Serenity Circle,’ which includes the defaced plaque.

On Oct. 29, the Oxford College Student Government Association passed a resolution condemning the act. The Emory University Student Government Association followed suit on Nov. 10.

The Nov. 10 resolution petitioned the Emory Police Department, Oxford College Administration and Emory University leaders to conduct a “full, transparent investigation.”

The Emory Student Government Association also released a lengthy statement condemning the graffiti, calling it a “despicable, hateful act” and acknowledging what they called the “unfortunate and painful history” of the university.

“We fully understand the gravity of this incident, the harm it has caused, and the broader implications it has for our community,” the statement read, in part. “Every student deserves to feel safe, valued, and supported at Emory.”

The News is working to obtain a copy of the Oxford College Student Government Association’s resolution but has not acquired it as of press time.

Oxford College put out a statement the day after the incident was reported, saying that the markings had been removed.

Two days later, on Oct. 30, Emory University Interim President Leah Ward Sears released a message condemning hate and racism:

“This week we found hateful racist symbols near our Oxford campus. These symbols are reprehensible and stand in direct opposition to everything Emory University represents.

There is no place for hate, racism, or intimidation here. We are taking this matter very seriously, and campus safety officials are investigating fully.

To all students, faculty, staff and alumni — and to all members of our larger Emory community who have been harmed by this — please know that we stand with you. You belong here.

We will continue to confront hate with truth and collective resolve. We are committed to fostering a community rooted in dignity, equity and respect.”

No additional university statements or updates on the investigation have been made public at this time.