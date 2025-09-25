PORTERDALE, Ga. – Julie Freeman, an owner of several local businesses, is facing new allegations from a Nevada-based company that claims that she embezzled over $5 million from them.
Yellow River Ale House, Sportsman’s Grille owner accused of embezzling over $5 million from medical company
Porterdale businesses may also face uncertain future
