Woodstock Furniture opens its largest satellite store in Covington
woodstock 1
Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on June 11. It served as the store’s showcasing of the new Covington location. Since its opening in 1988, the outlet has been touted as “North Georgia’s best kept secret” due to the variety of its products and its best price guarantee. Now, its largest satellite store resides in Covington.