Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet’s Largest Offsite Store To Date is Now Open in Covington

The Aaron family, who founded Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet in 1988, is pleased to announce the opening of their largest satellite store in Covington, GA located at 9218 Hwy 278.

Proudly “Georgia grown and employee owned”, the company operates several storefronts and a Distribution Center in Woodstock/Acworth, Dallas/Hiram, Rome, Canton, Douglasville as well as an online shopping experience for consumers nationwide.

While the company’s growth over the past three decades has been strong, it has also been conservative and deliberate. The new Covington location will help address significant market demand.

We noticed a real void in the market when it came to servicing this particular part of Georgia. We would have customers driving from Covington and its surrounding areas to shop on a regular basis. With the new location, we can service North Georgia, and beyond, in its entirety, explains JR Aaron, Founder, Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet.

The new Covington location boasts a simple and enjoyable shopping experience for everything from living room or dining room furniture, rugs, mattresses, accessories and more, across a huge variety of brands. Shoppers will also be able to custom design their own furniture through the in-house Design Center.

Due to the range of offerings and best price guarantee, Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet has been consistently touted as “North Georgia’s best kept secret”. A grand opening event for the Covington location will be held in June, alongside a ribbon cutting, with more details to follow.

About Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet:

The Aaron family first opened Woodstock Outlet in 1988 via a business opportunity in acquiring and selling returns, overstocks, and scratch and dent items from well-known catalog merchants like Sears and Service Merchandise. With only a small 6,000 square foot store off of Hwy 5 in Woodstock, they sold everything from clothing, to car parts, and almost everything in between. By 1994, the family was completely committed to furniture, mattresses and home furnishings. As the Woodstock area grew, so did they, gaining the reputation as the place around town to find great deals on furniture and mattresses, cementing their place as a fixture in the local community. Today, the employee owned company offers a 100,000 square foot flagship showroom in Woodstock/Acworth, stores in Dallas/Hiram and Rome, and mattress only stores in Canton, and Douglasville and a Distribution Center in Acworth - all with the goal to serve their customers more quickly and efficiently. In the Spring of 2024, their largest offsite store will open in Covington, GA. Woodstock Furniture & Mattress Outlet is proud of their friendly, laid-back environment, hands-on customer service, and their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Above all, they are dedicated to bringing their customers the best quality at the lowest possible price. For more information visit WoodstockOutlet.com.