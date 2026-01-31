Twisted Scissors Salon adds stylist

A new chapter is unfolding in the local beauty community as stylist Allison McDowell announces her move to Twisted Scissors Salon in Covington, GA.

This move reflects a transition guided by faith, prayer and purpose. With over 20 years of experience behind the chair, McDowell is continuing to offer the same quality hair services, personalized care, and attention her clients have come to know and trust. Allison is welcoming clients to the new space with the same passion and thankful for the loyalty and support through this transition. She looks forward to continued creativity, individuality, and serving the community at Twisted Scissors Salon. Appointments are now available and walk ins welcome. Twisted Scissors Salon, 10101 Hwy 278, Covington. (w) 678-342-0440 (c) 470-880-3965. “Use the gift God has given you to serve others.” 1 Peter 4:10.