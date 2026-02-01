By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
HAND-ROLLED HAPPINESS: FRIO Rolled Ice Cream opens new location on the Covington Square
frio rolled ice cream
On Dec. 20, 2025, FRIO Rolled Ice Cream officially opened a new location on the Covington Square, - photo by Kate Verity
Something sweet has rolled out in Covington. The inside scoop is that there is a new shop that has opened its doors on the Square.