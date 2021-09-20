Three physicians join Piedmont Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group announce that Emory Internal Medicine of Newton is now Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive.

Primary care services for patients ages 15 and up are available. These include well and sick visits, annual exams, sports physicals, vaccinations, women’s health and wellness services, occupational health services as well as the management of diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, arthritis and COPD.

The practice consists of three physicians — James Stillerman, M.D., FACP; Christy Blanchford, M.D.; and John Ehret, M.D. — who have served the Covington community for over two decades and look forward to continuing to provide quality care:

Four advanced practitioners and staff will also be part of Piedmont Physicians at Hospital Drive. The practice will remain located at 4181 Hospital Drive NE, Suite 401, Covington.

Stillerman earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia. He then attended Emory University Hospital, where he completed a residency in internal medicine.

He is board-certified and has over 30 years of experience working in primary care. He offers comprehensive preventative care and treatment for adults.

Blanchford earned her medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School. She then attended Emory University School of Medicine, where she completed a residency in internal medicine. Blanchford is board-certified with over 25 years of experience working in internal medicine.

Ehret earned his medical degree at John C. Edwards School of Medicine. He then attended Emory University School of Medicine, where he completed a residency in internal medicine.

Ehret is board-certified with over 20 years of experience working in primary care. He offers treatment for most common medical problems, such as diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

Appointments with Stillerman, Blanchford and Ehret are now available. They are accepting new patients and welcome most major insurance plans.

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org or call 678-342-8660.