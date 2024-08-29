Sportsman’s Grille Set to Launch in Porterdale with a Block Party Extravaganza

PORTERDALE, GA – Sportsman’s Grille, Porterdale’s newest and most exciting sports bar, is officially opening its doors on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at 11 a.m. Located at 2041 Main St. This vibrant new venue promises to deliver the ultimate sports bar experience with an array of features designed to excite and entertain.

Sportsman’s Grille boasts Newton County’s largest viewing screens,in addition to 14 TVs that ensure every seat in the house provides an unparalleled view of the action. Whether you’re cheering on the Falcons, UGA Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Hawks, or Atlanta United, Sportsman’s Grille is the go-to destination for game-day watch parties and sports entertainment.

To celebrate its grand opening, Sportsman’s Grille will host a block party featuring Braves and Georgia Tech ticket giveaways, exclusive merchandise, a live DJ, and special promotions including BOGO beer and discounted drinks and wings. The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m., promising a day of fun and community spirit.

“Our vision for Sportsman’s Grille is to create a space where sports enthusiasts and families alike can come together to enjoy great food, drinks, and company,” said Chris Freeman, co-owner with Julie Freeman. “We’re excited to offer the largest viewing screens in Newton County, along with a lively atmosphere that includes trivia twice a week, cornhole, and outdoor dining options.”

Sportsman’s Grille is designed to be family-friendly, with a menu that caters to all ages and tastes. Reservations are available for parties of 10 or more, and a happy hour from 4-6 p.m. on weekdays adds to the appeal. The venue also features a team of talented bartenders, known for being the hottest in town, ready to serve up refreshing drinks and a fun experience.

Chris and Julie expressed their gratitude to the city of Porterdale for its incredible support throughout the development of Sportsman’s Grille.

“We are deeply appreciative of the City of Porterdale and Mayor Patterson for their immense support,” Chris said. “Their encouragement has been instrumental in bringing Sportsman’s Grille to life. We’re also excited to announce that we have one to two new concepts in the works for the coming year, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the vibrant community of Porterdale.”

For more information about Sportsman’s Grille, including reservations, upcoming events, and the full menu, please visit www.sportsmansgrille.com or follow them on social media.