Snapping Shoals holds annual golf tournament

On Friday, June 28, at Cherokee Run Golf Course, more than 100 people participated in the 10th Annual Snapping Shoals EMC Relay for Life Golf Tournament.

Chris Conner, SSEMC’s Director of Accounting, is part of the committee that organizes the event each year.

“I have been on the committee for six years I think. I’m not in charge, I just have the pleasure of speaking at the tournament. Kim Gibbs (Director of CIS) is the real person in charge and we are blessed with a group of people that want to help and support this great cause,” Conner said.

With each participating team paying $400 (or $100 per player) and countless local organizations donating to help run the event, over $13,000 was raised in support of Relay for Life.

“It means a lot to see all the support! Our sponsors are always generous with their donations and I know for the most of us it means more to us than just a day to play golf. I think this has affected all of us in some way or another and to see everyone come together in support means the world to me,” Conner said.

Conner spoke about the meaning of organizing a local event tied to both a passion of his (golf) and a cause that hits close to home for him and thousands in the area.

“When I first started at SSEMC it was great to hear that we supported Relay for Life like we do. This event and being able to help has become even more important to me in the last few years after losing my stepmom and my mother-in-law!” Conner said. “It is special seeing all the time and support that everyone gives behind the scenes! You can tell that everyone on the committee is passionate about this cause! I am just blessed that there is a way that I can contribute while also doing something that I love.”