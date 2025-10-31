Meeting the need: Hundreds attend Job Fest at GPTC

NEWTON COUNTY — Hundreds of Newton County residents took to Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) on Thursday in the spirit of economic development.

The annual Regional Job Fest event is a massive networking and employment opportunity put on each year. This year, over 700 people registered for the event, demonstrating how events like these meet a real need of the people of Newton County.

Job Fest is put on through a partnership between the Newton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA) and GPTC, with input from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce and Walton Works (an initiative of the Development Authority of Walton County).

Though it has been a recurring event since 2017, Job Fest has grown and changed over the years. It has taken place in numerous locations throughout the years, even going virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, it returned to the GPTC campus right here in Covington.

"I am incredibly proud of Brian [Kitchens] and the entire project team at Georgia Piedmont Technical College and Development Authority of Walton County to once again bring the regional job fest back to Newton County,” said Serra Hall, executive director of the NCIDA. “Due to facility upgrades at GPTC - we are now back to a whole day event for our community members and industries. We have an outstanding opportunities in Newton and I am confident - we will make great connections for our community members."

Approximately 25 businesses were stationed throughout the conference center, with eager attendees going from table to table discussing employment opportunities with the various organizations.

There was a range of industries present. Some represented manufacturing work, like Nisshinbo Automotive and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Others sported government jobs, such as Newton County Public Works or the Covington Police Department. Other opportunities could be categorized as education, staffing, military, resources and healthcare.

Brian Kitchens, vice president of economic development with the NCIDA, said that they brought the businesses together to show locals that there are valuable employment opportunities in their own city.

“You don’t have to drive to Atlanta, you don't have to drive elsewhere,” Kitchens said. “We have a really diverse workforce pipeline, from advanced manufacturing to aviation, healthcare. You can have a really good job right here in Covington.”

Beyond the representatives and live networking taking place, posterboards with over 25 QR codes leading directly to job applications were posted for all to see. Attendees could be seen sitting across the lobby, taking full advantage of the accumulated resources. - photo by Kate Verity

Job Fest also allowed people to mold themselves into more desirable applicants. Career services on site provided a workshop, helping educate people on perfecting their resumes and interviewing skills.

Another specialty service was provided by Emonie’s Closet, a local nonprofit organization that brought in racks of business attire. The room sported an assortment of button-up shirts, blazers, dress shoes and more. Emonie’s Closet offered something for everyone—at no cost. - photo by Kate Verity

People of all ages came to the fair. From Walton County high schoolers to middle-aged adults and everything in between, the room was packed with a variety of people unified by the common goal of securing employment.

“There’s such a great need, and our location provides a central hub for people to come and to get resources and to hopefully find employment,” said Nwaka Hughes, campus operations and community engagement coordinator at GPTC. “...I hope that we continue to be able to be a space where we can partner with all of these great organizations and provide resources for the community.”