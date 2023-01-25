Kent departs Piedmont Newton to become Piedmont Henry CEO

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital will have new leadership after David Kent left his job as CEO after almost three years to lead Piedmont Henry.

Kent, who began his new role on Jan. 9, oversees the hospital’s 1,750 employees and over 750 physicians.

He has served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April of 2020 and "played an integral role in improving patient experience scores at the hospital," according a a news release from Piedmont.

Kent led the Covington hospital through the height of the COVID crisis and oversaw construction and expansion of a new oncology space buildout.

He also served as Newton Chamber of Commerce president in 2022.

“David has been a welcome addition to the Piedmont leadership team,” said Dr. Patrick Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “He will definitely make a positive difference at Piedmont Henry as we continue to grow and serve this community.”

With 259 beds, Piedmont Henry is among the larger hospitals in the Piedmont system. The hospital also has one of the busiest emergency departments in the system, exceeded only by Piedmont Columbus-Midtown, which is a Level II Trauma Center.

Piedmont Newton is a 103-bed, acute-care hospital offering 24-hour emergency services, women’s services, a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and general medical/surgical services.

Prior to joining Piedmont, Kent worked for CTCA Health as Senior Vice President of Business Development. He had also served as COO and CEO of Southeastern Regional Medical Center with responsibilities ranging from physician relations, operational planning, business development and political affairs.

“The staff at Piedmont Henry has a reputation for outstanding teamwork and collaboration and providing excellent care,” said Kent. “I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of this team and I look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”