Chicken Salad Chick is open for business in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dozens of enthusiastic residents gathered in the chilly November morning light on Wednesday for the grand opening of the first business in the newly constructed Jackson Market: Chicken Salad Chick.

The highly anticipated restaurant is the first of its kind in Newton County. Before its opening, the nearest Chicken Salad Chicks were in Loganville and Snellville—neither a convenient drive for somebody in Covington looking to grab a quick bite.

Self-described as ‘the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept,’ the newly operational Covington location can be found at 4153 Highway 278 in Covington. The store welcomed its first customers at 10 a.m. sharp, but not before holding a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the day.

Local leaders, including Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett and Debbie Harper, president of the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the crown on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a happy day!” Harper said. “Thank you all for coming out; thank you Chicken Salad Chick. This has been a long time coming to our community.” - photo by Emily LaMontagne

Chicken Salad Chick’s presence in Covington has already made an impact on the community.

Beyond broadening the city’s restaurant options, 43 people were hired to work at the new location, demonstrating the increased employment opportunities that new businesses can bring to Covington.

Additionally, ahead of the grand opening, the business held a Friends and Family Event on Monday where donations were accepted for a local cause. During Wednesday’s festivities, Makayla Ekiss, company marketing manager for Chicken Salad Chick, presented Camp Twin Lakes with a check for $1,019.

“Thanks so much, Chicken Salad Chick, for including us,” said Daniel Mathews, chief experience officer of Camp Twin Lakes. “We are in Rutledge and in Winder, Georgia. And we’re a camp for children that have special needs, disabilities, other life challenges. We will serve 13,000 campers this year, with the support of organizations like Chicken Salad Chick.”

Though many residents have expressed their eagerness for the new restaurant – and over a hundred proved their excitement by lining up outside the doors – most pale in comparison to the dedication of Tony Williams.

Williams, an Oxford resident, was the first in line for opening day, having been waiting since 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Tony Williams of Oxford (left) was one of the first three customers of the Chicken Salad chick restaurant. Williams said he started waiting in line at 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning. - photo by Emily LaMontagne

“With the grand opening and the giveaway…I’m a restaurant manager also and I just like the atmosphere and stuff that goes on,” Williams said. “Plus the freebies are always good!...My wife loves it, and we stop usually at the one in McDonough, Snellville.”

Chicken Salad Chick offered incentives to its first hundred customers. According to the restaurant’s October news release, the first guest – Williams – will receive one free large Quick Chick (an individually packaged chicken salad serving) a week for a year. The remaining 99 customers will get one free large Quick Chick per month for a year.

Eager locals showed up and showed out for the restaurant. By 8:30 a.m. the first 100 people had reportedly already claimed their spots in line.

Chicken Salad Chick is just the first of a host of new businesses set to brighten the newly built Jackson Market shopping plaza.

According to Joshua McBride with McBride Real Estate, the following businesses are set to join Chicken Salad Chick in Jackson Market: Five Guys, McAlister’s Deli, Caribou Coffee, Touchdown Wings, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Noire Nail Bar and a dental group.

No information about opening dates of the other businesses is readily available at this time.



