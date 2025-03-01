Ballardstyle Kustoms & Classics in Oxford Forms Partnership with U-Haul

OXFORD, Ga. — U-Haul Co. of Georgia announced Wednesday, Feb. 19 that Ballardstyle Kustoms & Classics, a used car dealership, signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Oxford community.

Ballardstyle Kustoms & Classics at 2173 Highway 81 N. will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

Normal business hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (770) 786-6683 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Oxford-GA-30054/011791/.

“Ballardstyle Kustoms & Classics owner Michael Ballard is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Newton County,” a press release stated.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. More than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.

If U-Haul renters need labor services to assist, Moving Help® is available. Since 2002, Moving Help has provided labor for loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, home safe moving, piano moving, cleaning and U-Box storage container services during moves.

Customers can choose the number of workers, hours and service date needed from a network of 7,800 customer-rated local and independent Moving Help Providers across the U.S. and Canada.

Transparent, upfront pricing is given, and payment release is subject to customer approval when the job is completed using Moving Help’s patented payment code. Reserve moving labor services at MovingHelp.com.