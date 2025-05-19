Archer Aviation named as official air taxi provider of 2028 Olympic Games

COVINGTON, Ga. – Covington is set to play a role in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It was announced on Thursday that Archer Aviation would be the official air taxi provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) company will also serve as the air taxi provider for Team USA.

The Midnight aircraft – which is partially being manufactured at the Covington “ARC” facility – will be the primary aircraft used, according to an Archer press release.

Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer Aviation, expressed his excitement about the partnership in a released statement.

“We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America. There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games,” Goldstein said. “I can’t wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos.

The Midnight aircraft is being labeled by Archer as an affordable alternative for medium-distance drives. In an interview with The Covington News last year, Chief People and Partnerships Officer Dr. Tosha Perkins called Midnight “the uber of the skies.”

“You can kind of think of this as ‘uber of the skies’, where, in the future, you’ll be able to go on to the Archer app, and you’ll be able to book a route that would normally take you 60-90 minutes in a car, and it will take you 10-15 minutes within an Archer,” Perkins said.

The aircraft can host up to four passengers as well as carry-on luggage that are manned by a licensed pilot. Travel speeds are expected to pace up to 150 mph with minimal charge times between back-to-back flights. Perkins told The News that prices for a flight are expected to be in the range of “20% higher than an Uber black.”

Currently, the Midnight is in its preliminary production phase following the completion of the ARC facility in December 2024. Archer expects a full grand scale rollout of the Midnight by 2026.

The Covington News has reached out to Archer for comment but have not received one back as of press time. Check back to www.covnews.com for any updates on this story.