$17.4 million Monticello Bypass construction project awarded

MONTICELLO, Ga. — Jasper County will soon have a new 3.4-mile two-lane Truck Route under construction located northeast of Monticello from State Route (SR) 16 to SR 83. The recently awarded $17,452,848 construction contract to E.R. Snell Contractor includes bridges over White Oak Creek and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.



It is forecast to reduce current truck traffic through the city by 10 to 20%. The typical sections consist of one 12-foot lane in each direction with 10-foot rural shoulders. The new intersections at SR 380/SR 16 and SR 83 will be roundabout designs (see below for preliminary layouts).

Once crews are on-site, completion is expected in Summer 2023.

Gov. Brian Kemp in spring 2021 announced the availability of $277 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021 (CRRSAA) funds to the Georgia Department of Transportation to fill in projected revenue gaps caused by the impacts of COVID-19. The CRRSAA was passed by Congress in December 2020.

These additional funds allow Georgia DOT flexibility to advance several strategic transportation improvements in predominantly rural areas in Jefferson, Jasper and Putnam counties among others outside the 27-county east central district. The Monticello Bypass advanced over one year on the construction delivery schedule by way of CRRSAA funds.

“I appreciate Governor Kemp’s recognition for crucial transportation developments in Georgia,” said State Rep. Susan Holmes (R-Monticello). “The bypass project alleviates growing traffic concerns throughout the city of Monticello and ensures that the distribution of consumer goods continues within our state.”