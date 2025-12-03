BOLO issued for missing seven-year-old

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a corrected name change reflected in the Newton County Sheriff's Office BOLO
NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO has been issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a missing seven-year-old.
According to the NCSO, seven-year-old Elias Floyd was last seen at his home at 1 p.m. at Freeman Way after his guardian discovered he was not answering. Floyd is home-schooled, and his guardian works from home.
Floyd is described as a Black male standing at three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, blue Paw Patrol pants and black socks with no shoes.
Floyd is known to like water areas and Christmas lights, according to the BOLO.Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Investigator Threets at 678-625-1400 or ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org.