BOLO issued for missing seven-year-old

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a corrected name change reflected in the Newton County Sheriff's Office BOLO

NEWTON COUNTY – A BOLO has been issued by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a missing seven-year-old.



According to the NCSO, seven-year-old Elias Floyd was last seen at his home at 1 p.m. at Freeman Way after his guardian discovered he was not answering. Floyd is home-schooled, and his guardian works from home.

Floyd is described as a Black male standing at three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, blue Paw Patrol pants and black socks with no shoes.

Floyd is known to like water areas and Christmas lights, according to the BOLO.