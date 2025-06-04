Over 200 Pets Served at Newton County Outreach Event

On Saturday, May 24, Turner Lake Park in Newton County transformed into a hub of hope and healing for hundreds of local pets and their families. Planned PEThood of Georgia, in partnership with Newton County Animal Services, hosted a free community outreach event that provided critical veterinary care and resources to 234 cats and dogs.

Families received free vaccines, microchips, flea prevention, spay/neuter vouchers and pet supplies. This event was made possible through the support of event sponsor Petco Love.

“Community members began lining up as early as 6:30 a.m. for our 10 a.m. start,” said Victoria Burns, Community Outreach Coordinator for Planned PEThood. “We were fortunate to have a great location, beautiful weather, and a shaded area to work comfortably with pets and their families. Several attendees told me how much they needed this event and how grateful they were for the free veterinary care.”

One memorable moment involved a Boxer who suffered multiple yellow jacket stings while waiting in line. Planned PEThood veterinarian Dr. Joncas was on-site and quickly administered treatment for the allergic reaction, monitoring the pup closely until she fully recovered and could participate in the vaccine clinic.

- photo by Contributed Photo “I am thrilled with the success of this year’s Newton County Outreach event, which marked the largest turnout and highest number of animals served in the history of our Newton County outreach efforts,” said CJ Bentley, CEO of Planned PEThood. “Now in its fourth consecutive year, this milestone reflects the growing impact and continued importance of the program in the community.”

The event was a true collaborative effort, supported by staff and volunteers from both Planned PEThood and Newton County Animal Services. Local veterinary professionals also played a critical role, including Amy Massey and Keylee Wilson from Monroe Animal Care Hospital, and Nicole Day from Fairview Animal Hospital & East Metro Animal Emergency Clinic.