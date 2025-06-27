NSDAR announces Youth Leadership Medal winners for 2024-25 school year

The Sergeant Newton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has announced the newest award recipients for the NSDAR Youth Leadership Medal.

This year’s winners were Emery Bruce; a 5th grader from Heard-Mixon Elementary and Kennedy Bulger; a 5th grader from Oak Hill Elementary. Bruce was accompanied by Heard-Mixon principal Dr. Gregory Brown, while Bulger was accompanied by Frieda Aiken, registrar for Sergeant Newton.

According to the NSDAR, this is the first time in “many years” two fifth graders from Newton County were selected for this award.

Both winners were nominated by their teachers and underwent an application process.

“Their applications stated that they portray qualities such as honor, service to their fellow students, leadership and patriotism while going about their daily activities,” a NSDAR press release stated. “It is an honor to have such amazing young people contributing to our community and our school system.”