Ms. Senior Newton County pageant to take place on Sept. 7

Come show your support for seniors and cheer on your favorite contestants! On Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:00 in the afternoon, Newton County Senior Services, Inc. will host the “Ms. Senior Newton County” Pageant at The Porter Performing Arts Center located at 140 Ram Drive, Covington, Georgia 30014.

The “Beyond Beauty, Grace, and Wisdom” themed pageant will feature senior ladies ranging in age from their 60s and up to even 100! You don’t want to miss this cherished event.

Join Katherine Barnes Stevens, Sybil McNicholas, Sheila Cooksey, Jennifer Little, Collette Brooks, and Maxine Kee as they demonstrate elegance and wisdom alongside host Kenneth Hardeman and a selection of well-known judges from the community. Contestants will be judged on talent, evening gown, and “inner beauty” question and answer. Prizes and a crown will be awarded!

The Senior Center is actively seeking business and individual sponsors for the pageant as well as gifts of merchandise to accompany prizes. Advertising opportunities are available and will receive prominent recognition at the pageant. These donations will be tax-deductible because Newton County Senior Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All proceeds from the pageant will help fund extra activities and special programs for seniors at Newton County’s Josephine B. Brown Senior Center. Contact the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center for more information at 770-787-0038. Be a part of this beautiful event!

Support these vibrant and spunky ladies! Tickets for the pageant are $20 each and can be purchased in-person at the Senior Center, located at 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA 30014. Tickets will also be sold at the door before the pageant starts. Doors open at The Porter 30 minutes prior to the pageant.

Get your tickets now for the Ms. Senior Newton County Pageant!