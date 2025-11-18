Inspiredu receives Community Grant from Amazon, brings expanded Adult Digital Literacy opportunities to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. - Inspiredu has announced that it has been selected as a recipient of a Community Grant from Amazon. This generous support will help expand access to digital skills training for adults in underserved communities across Georgia.

As part of this initiative, Inspiredu hosted its first Adult Digital Literacy workshop funded by Amazon on Nov. 15 at the Washington Street Community Center in Covington.

“This grant allows us to bring critical digital literacy programming directly to communities that need it most,” said Richard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu. “With Amazon’s support and strong local partnerships, we’re empowering more adults to confidently navigate a digital world and unlock new opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Inspiredu partnered with the Taylor Made Foundation to bring this workshop to Newton County, which created new opportunities for residents to gain essential technology skills. Participants not only received hands-on digital training but also earned a free laptop preloaded with digital resources and tools they need to continue learning, accessing resources and pursuing career and educational opportunities.

“Partnering with Inspiredu has created a real impact in Newton County,” said Darnell Taylor, founder and executive director of the Taylor Made Foundation. “This partnership represents what community collaboration should look like—bridging gaps, building capacity, and helping our neighbors thrive in a digital world.”

The workshop represented a key milestone in Inspiredu’s mission to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone, regardless of zip code, has access to the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s connected economy.

"Digital literacy opens doors to economic opportunity, and we're proud to support Inspiredu's impactful work across Georgia communities," said Afrika Alsup, community engagement manager at Amazon. "This grant supports programs that provide both skills training and technology resources, ensuring more adults can participate fully in today's digital economy. Through partnerships with organizations like Inspiredu and the Taylor Made Foundation, we're committed to expanding access to digital skills training in communities where these resources are needed most.”

Through partnerships with local organizations like Inspiredu’s and Taylor Made Foundation, Amazon supports initiatives focused on education and hyperlocal social impact, helping to create meaningful opportunities that allow our community members to thrive.