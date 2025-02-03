Piedmont Newton Hospital NICU advances to Level 3

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Piedmont Newton recently advanced from a level 2 to a level 3 unit, certifying that the facility and staff are equipped to care for newborns who need one of the highest levels of medical care and intervention. More than 800 babies are born at Piedmont Newton each year, with more than 150 typically needing some level of advanced care.

Piedmont Newton received approval from the State of Georgia for this expansion of services and has added two NICU beds to accommodate a total of eight babies, four who need level 2 care and four who need level 3 care.

“Access to a level 3 NICU in this community means more families with babies in need of intensive care can now receive that care close to home,” said Lindsey Petrini, chief executive officer (CEO) of Piedmont Newton. “That is so important for parents in this situation, whose newborns may stay in the hospital longer than they do; parents can now spend less time driving to the hospital and more time bonding with their baby.”

Level 3 NICUs can provide advanced life support, a full range of respiratory support, and advanced imaging services. Typically, babies born before 32 weeks of pregnancy require this level of support. Proceeds from Piedmont Newton’s Concert for a Cause last spring went towards the purchase of the new equipment necessary for level 3 care, such as high-frequency ventilators.