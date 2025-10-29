Piedmont Newton Hospital ‘Hero’ Award for Care of Infant in Cardiac Arrest recognizes Jasper County paramedic

COVINGTON, Ga.–The staff of the Piedmont Newton Hospital Emergency Department selected paramedic Suzanne Ward, Jasper County Fire Rescue, to receive the “EMS Hero Award.” This quarterly award from the hospital celebrates an emergency medical services provider from the community or surrounding communities who has made a positive difference in patient care.

Ward, who also serves as Jasper County Emergency Management director, won the EMS Hero Award for intubating an infant in cardiac arrest.

Courtney Gardner, charge nurse in the Piedmont Newton ED, nominated Ward.

“Suzanne remained calm and professional in a high-stress situation," Gardner wrote. "The community is so lucky to have her.”

Hospital leaders, along with Jasper County Fire Chief Christopher Finch, celebrated Ward as the EMS Hero for the quarter on Oct. 27, presenting her with a certificate during a leadership huddle at Piedmont Newton.