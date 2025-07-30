Northside adds five cancer centers

Northside Hospital Cancer Institute has acquired five radiation oncology clinics from Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia, part of The US Oncology Network. One of the clinics in located in Covington, at 7174 Wheat St.

The acquisition strengthens Northside’s position as Georgia’s largest cancer network, expanding access to advanced radiation treatments and experienced providers—closer to home.

In addition to the Covington location, four other clinics are in Blairsville, Conyers, Decatur and Snellville. At all five locations, patients will continue to receive the same compassionate care and nationally recognized physicians they have come to know and trust. All locations will offer the same providers and services.

With this expansion, patients also gain access to Georgia’s largest cancer network and the latest in cancer research and treatments.

“With the addition of five new radiation oncology sites, we are bringing cancer care close to home – making treatment more accessible, convenient and compassionate for the communities we serve,” said Patti Owen, director of Northside Hospital Cancer Institute.