Covington primary care doctor offers tips to combat seasonal allergies

Spring is the season of warmer temperatures and more sunlight, paving the way for thriving plants and trees. Unfortunately, the beauty of spring vegetation brings pollen with it, so prolonged hours outside in the springtime may be accompanied by itchy, watery eyes, stuffiness and a scratchy throat.

The CDC estimates that more than a quarter of adults and one in five children suffer from seasonal allergies. And with high pollen counts in recent days and in forecasts, they are likely to deal with bothersome symptoms.

“Spring allergies encompass two basic categories: seasonal and perennial allergen-induced symptoms,” says Quincy Banks, M.D., a family medicine physician at Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing in Covington. “Susceptible individuals will often develop a stuffy nose, watery eyes and post-nasal drip, which may further aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD.”

Spring seasonal allergens include pollen from grass, ragweed and trees. Perennial allergens, such as mold, are present year-round and can be more abundant in rainy weather.

If you are one who dreads outdoor activities during this time of year, don’t resign yourself to the couch just yet. There are some preventative measures you can take to stay ahead of your symptoms:

Take an antihistamine at the first sign of symptoms. An over-the-counter antihistamine can be used at the first sign of the sniffles, especially if you are prone to allergies. They are effective at relieving most people’s symptoms by blocking the effects of histamine and are safe for long-term use.

Monitor the pollen count. Monitor the pollen and mold counts and plan outdoor activities accordingly. Many local news websites and weather websites forecast daily pollen forecasts. Pollen surges on dry, windy days and drops on rainy and cold days.

Change out air filters. Spring is a good time for seasonal maintenance, like changing and cleaning out air conditioning and furnace air filters. Most HVAC companies recommend changing air filters at least every three months, or more frequently based on various factors.

Check indoor humidity levels. Mold spores increase during damp spring months, so it is important to check areas of your home for mold or mildew growth. Keep your indoor humidity level at 50% or less. A hydrometer is the easiest way to measure humidity.

Eliminate chemicals. Avoid scented candles, potpourri and air freshener sprays. Even cleaning products have added chemicals that can aggravate allergies. Consider using more natural cleaning product alternatives, such as vinegar and water or baking soda.

Shower every night. When you shower at the end of the day, you remove allergens from your skin and hair, which means you won’t breathe them in while you’re sleeping.

Consider allergy testing. If over-the-counter medications don’t work, see your doctor for allergy testing, especially if your symptoms persist after 10 days.

Ask about allergy shots. If you are looking for a permanent solution, allergy shots may be the answer. By injecting tiny amounts of an allergen over a period of time, allergy shots help your body build up a tolerance to that allergen.

“Which particular allergens are responsible for a patient’s symptoms may sometimes be difficult to determine,” Dr. Banks says. “Although over-the-counter medications and other allergy remedies may offer some temporary relief, individuals who suffer recurrent or worsening symptoms are encouraged to seek the advice of their physician or allergy specialist to determine a proper treatment plan.”