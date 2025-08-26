NEF shares impact of Patrick Leahy Farm to School Program grant

One year ago, Newton Education Foundation (NEF) was one of three Georgia organizations to receive a Patrick Leahy Farm to School Program Grant. In the first year of the two-year grant cycle, the collaboration between NEF, Newton County Schools Nutrition Department, Love is Love Cooperative Farm and Small Bites Adventure Company impacted over 400 students at Flint Hill, Porterdale and Livingston Elementary Schools.

Pre-K and kindergarten teachers at the three schools enthusiastically embraced the food kits provided by Small Bites Adventure Club that allowed them to easily provide a hands-on culinary experience for their students. Students earned their veggie-ready certification for trying four new vegetables using fun and delicious recipes. Erin Croom, founder and CEO of Small Bites shared, “We’re so grateful to the PreK and Kindergarten teachers in Newton County who brought the Veggie Ready program to life in their classrooms. Their dedication is helping these children build healthy habits that can last a lifetime!” Last year, students tasted lettuce with a vinaigrette they mixed, a green smoothie featuring spinach, carrots with a honey mustard dip and cucumbers with another dip.

The students capped off their food experience with a field trip to Love is Love Cooperative Farm, located in Mansfield, where they got to see how their food is grown and participate in experiential activities. The farm also hosted a Family Farm Day for anyone who wanted to join in the fun. Farmer Judith Winfrey shared why this grant matters, “As a farm located in Newton County, it has meant a great deal to us to be able to host the students, teachers and even some parents and grandparents from Newton County Schools at our farm. We want our neighbors to know where their food comes from and we want to help young people understand more about how plants grow and become food.”

Additionally, funding was provided for garden grants at South Salem Elementary, Eastside High School, Clements Middle School , and Veterans Memorial Middle School. Students worked collaboratively to plan, build and seed the gardens which will continue to provide an outdoor learning experience for years to come.

Gail Rothman, executive director of the Newton Education Foundation explained, “This grant project demonstrates the power of collaboration. The research shows that when kids are introduced to healthy eating early in life, it can impact their choices throughout their lives and our partners are helping make healthy eating fun. We can’t wait to get started on year two of this important project.”

Founded in 2009 and based in Covington, Georgia, the Newton Education Foundation is an independent non-profit that puts community resources to work for children so they can achieve academic and personal success by removing obstacles, providing opportunities that deepen learning, supporting teachers and strengthening community initiatives.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.newtoneducationfoundation.org