Why Justin Benton, Jean Claude Joseph’s friendship is bigger than Newton, Eastside football

COVINGTON, Ga. — Justin Benton and Jean Claude Joseph III will take the field for the next chapter of the Newton Cup rivalry when Newton and Eastside square off on Friday.

Though they’re rivals on the gridiron, Newton’s Benton and Eastside’s Joseph share a friendship beyond competition that spans three generations.

Joseph and Benton attended the Newton County Theme School together. One day a PTO meeting was held in which both students’ moms, Darlene Joseph and Tiffanie Benton, attended.

There was an instant connection between the two as Darlene and Tiffanie also grew up together in White Plains, New York as childhood friends. Both attended the same high school, church and even sang in the church choir. Darlene and Tiffanie’s friendship came thanks to their grandmothers being friends.

Reconnecting through their sons was surreal for Darlene.

“It was just an amazing feeling that two young girls growing up in White Plains, New York would land in Covington, Georgia and have two sons that are the same age, attending the [theme school], and both playing football,” Joseph said.



